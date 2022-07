ROCK HILL, S.C. — NC State was able to host three unofficial visitors June 27, with one of them including junior wing Bryson Cokley of Arden (N.C.) Christ School. Cokley grew up in Whiteville, N.C., and attended high school at Whiteville High before making his way to Charlotte (N.C.) United Faith and this past year at Christ School. He sometimes works out with former NBA player Chris Wilcox, who is from Whiteville, and remembers watching ex-NCSU and UNC-Pembroke high flying wing Shaun Kirk. He is also friends with incoming NC State linebacker Daejuan Thompson from the town.

