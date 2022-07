The Kalamazoo Growlers started the day off with their 22nd win of the season as they defeated the Wausau Woodchucks 15-12. The Growlers have won eight of their past ten games with a .629 winning percentage on the year. The Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders both won their 18th game of the year and their third game in a row as they take the second place spots in their region.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO