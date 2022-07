PHOENIX -- At a time when they desperately need one, the Giants will try and get a jolt from a young player who has demolished Triple-A pitching this season. Infielder David Villar will join the team in Phoenix to try and provide a bit more thump to a lineup that has been in a rut, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area. Villar has a team-high 21 homers in Triple-A and will provide another right-handed bat as the Giants work through some issues on their infield.

