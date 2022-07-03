4-star Georgia commit Antione Jackson flips commitment

Four-star class of 2024 safety recruit Antione Jackson was Georgia’s first commitment in the rising junior class. Now, Jackson has flipped his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami football has been on a roll in recruiting recently. The Hurricanes have 11 commitments in the class of 2023. Seven of Miami’s commitments have been announced in the past several weeks.

Jackson plays high school football for Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He will be much closer to home if he plays college football at Miami.

The Dillard standout is ranked as the No. 83 recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 9 safety. The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back originally committed to Georgia football several months ago.

Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal is trying to get more of Florida’s top talent to stay home. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart and Georgia football are back to the drawing board with the class of 2024. Jackson was Georgia football’s only commitment in the rising junior class. The Dawgs have plenty of time to build the class of 2024 and are focusing on the class of 2023 right now.

Jackson announced his commitment to Miami via Twitter:

Former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae now holds the same position at Miami.