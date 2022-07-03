ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Former Georgia Bulldog will play critical role in Falcons' defense

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Lorenzo Carter signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Carter, a former New York Giant, has 14.5 career sacks in his four season NFL career.

Carter is expected to have a large role with the Falcons in 2022. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound outside linebacker is expected to start for Atlanta. Carter has all the physical traits to succeed. Atlanta’s 2021 sack leader, Dante Fowler (4.5 sacks), left the team in free agency. Now, the Falcons are looking for pass rushers to step up.

Atlanta addressed the edge rusher position in the 2022 NFL draft. The Falcons selected Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in the second round and Western Kentucky edge rusher DeAngelo Malone in the third round. Still, Atlanta needs more production from veterans.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter is the most experienced and talented edge rusher on the team. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If the Falcons want to improve defensively, they must have a stronger pass rush. Atlanta had 18 sacks last season, by far the fewest of any team in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles (29 sacks) were the only other team to record fewer than 30 sacks.

Atlanta outside linebacker Adetokunbo

Ogundeji will also compete for playing time, but Ogundeji is young and recorded one sack during his rookie season in 2021. That’s why it will be critical for Carter to disrupt opposing quarterbacks this season.

The Falcons are in the middle of a rebuild on both sides of the football. Atlanta will be much more fun to watch in 2022 if it can get more production from its pass rush and Carter.

