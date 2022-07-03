Add new comment

This luxurious 1920s Rolls Royce is a deceptively fast sports car. The 1920s were an exciting time for the automotive industry as much of the world was still benefiting from the economic boom caused by the end of World War One. As we all know, that uplifting financial situation was soon to fall, but until then, car companies were having a blast. Many automotive manufacturers used their industrial production to benefit the military, ramp up production numbers, and rake in cash. That's why we see many luxury automobile manufacturers making astounding models. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of that phenomenon as it sports some of the best features of its time with a massively popular nameplate on its fascia.

