Add new comment

Cars

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAV4 Hybrid Was Toyota’s Best-Selling Hybrid in First Half 2022. You Will Not Believe Second Place. A closer look at 2022 Toyota first-half hybrid sales reveals a surprising second place competitor to RAV4 Hybrid. You may not be surprised to learn that 2022 RAV4 Hybrid outsold all other...

Motor1.com

All-New Toyota Crown Officially Announced For July 15 Debut

The longest-running Toyota nameplate among passenger cars and the company's first model to be exported to the United States is about to transition to its 16th generation nearly 70 years since the original car went on sale. It will eschew the traditional sedan body style for something along the lines of a high-riding fastback. Even the Japanese automaker rhetorically asks on the dedicated website for the new Crown whether it's a sedan or an SUV.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mazda CX-60's Revolutionary New Diesel Inline-6 Hits 48 MPG

In early 2021, Mazda cut the diesel option from the CX-5 range. It was more expensive than the gas-powered engines, so the uptake wasn't strong. While Mazda wouldn't confirm how many diesel CX-5s were sold in the USA, it stated that it would continue to advance its diesel technology globally as part of a Multi-Solution Powertrain Strategy - which has included hydrogen development as well as the Skyactiv X spark-controlled compression ignition for gasoline.
CARS
Top Speed

This 1979 Ferrari 308 GTB Is Definitely a Showstopper - gallery

The 308 GTB's specialty is the Pininfarina design. To be honest, the 308 looks so much aggressive than the model it replaces, the Dino 246. The rear sports twin exhaust tips, and quad circular taillights. The 308 GTB sits on a set of Cromodora 14-inch wheels, which are wrapped in...
CARS
torquenews.com

The Coolest Tesla Cybertruck Attachment Revealed

We have news of a new add-on for the Tesla Cybertruck, just revealed, and it looks to be something that will boost the range of the Cybertruck. Let's take a look and see what it is!. The Coolest Tesla Cybertruck Attachment Revealed. We have a video from Tailosive EV that...
CARS
The Drive

The Ford Bronco Will Go on Sale In Europe Next Year

Ford’s Wrangler-fighting 4×4 is headed across the pond, but only to select left-hand drive markets in limited numbers. The hot Ford Bronco SUV will go on sale in Europe at the end of next year, the company said Monday. The truck will be sent in "strictly limited numbers [to] selected left-hand drive" countries. That means some nations in mainland Europe will get machines from the Blue Oval, but the United Kingdom will be left out for now. Only four-door versions of the truck will be sent abroad.
BUYING CARS
Toyota
Cars
MotorAuthority

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots and video: Rise of the electric hot hatch

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, which mixes hatchback and crossover cues, only reached dealerships at the start of the year yet Hyundai is already close to launching a hotter version. The latest spy shots and video show a prototype for what's likely to be an Ioniq 5 tuned...
CARS
torquenews.com

From 1896's Quadricycle to Today's Bronco, Ford Has Been An Innovator

As the country celebrates the Fourth of July, Ford is celebrating its own anniversary -- 119 years of innovation. It is an interesting lesson in the history of mobility in the U.S. As the country celebrated its 246th birthday this week on July 4th, it was an excellent time to...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Bentley Flying Spur S Looks Sportier, Sounds Louder

The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur lineup is adding a new S model that aims to prioritize driving pleasure. Its exterior is distinguished by gloss-black trim, and its two-tone interior includes S-specific touches. The Flying Spur S comes with a 542-hp twin-turbo V-8 or a 536-hp plug-in-hybrid powertrain. For Bentley customers...
CARS
Motorious

1925 Rolls-Royce Springfield Piccadilly Is A Well-Crafted ‘20s Performance Car

This luxurious 1920s Rolls Royce is a deceptively fast sports car. The 1920s were an exciting time for the automotive industry as much of the world was still benefiting from the economic boom caused by the end of World War One. As we all know, that uplifting financial situation was soon to fall, but until then, car companies were having a blast. Many automotive manufacturers used their industrial production to benefit the military, ramp up production numbers, and rake in cash. That's why we see many luxury automobile manufacturers making astounding models. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of that phenomenon as it sports some of the best features of its time with a massively popular nameplate on its fascia.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Production Is At An All Time High

Tesla just announced that June, 2022, was its highest month of production in the companies history. Tesla had its highest production month ever in June, 2022. We saw a lot of action and videos of cars being delivered. It was nice to see all hands on deck helping to deliver cars.
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Kia Wins Wards ‘Best Interior’ Award For EV6

Kia’s continual improvements are getting noticed by Wards Auto. Kia has announced in a press release that its latest electric vehicle was named a winner of the prestigious Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX awards. This is the latest accolade received by the automaker as it continues to expand its ‘Plan S’ phase which revolves around its commitment to EVs.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Chevrolet Giving Rebate Checks To Some Bolt Owners

The Chevrolet Bolt is still going through the last remaining hurdles of the ongoing battery recall, but with the electrified hatchback returning to the marketplace, Chevrolet is giving rebate checks to some Bolt owners as part of a new rebate program. The rebates in question are targeting Chevrolet owners that...
CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Teases Sleek Sports Coupe Ahead Of July 15 Unveiling

On July 15, Hyundai will hold N Day where it will show off the brand's next-generation high-performance car. A teaser image of the vehicle under a sheet suggests that a sleek coupe might be on the way. Hyundai's Facebook post to tease N Day only provides one more hint about...
CARS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS

