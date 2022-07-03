ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows Ohio officers killed unarmed Black man in hail of bullets

By Adrian Shepherd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKRON, Ohio (Reuters) -Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were involved in a shooting that killed an unarmed Black man whose body was found with some 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic stop last week. Police played multiple videos at a news...

The Independent

Jayland Walker: Attorney says body camera video shows Black motorist shot over 60 times

“Disturbing” police body camera video shows officers in Akron, Ohio, fire more than 90 shots towards the back of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black motorist who fled a minor traffic stop on foot earlier this week. More than 60 of the bullets hit Mr Walker.Attorney Bobby DiCello, who is representing Mr Walker’s family, viewed the footage ahead of its expected released Sunday afternoon by Akron authorities at a planned news conference.“In my 22 years of doing trial work, both as a former prosecutor for Cuyahoga County and as a civil rights attorney on many serious cases of lethal use...
Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested, after deciding he was not prepared to pull off another attack in Wisconsin, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference following a hearing where the 21-year-old man was denied bond. The parade shooting left another American community reeling — this time affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore. More than two dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Covelli said it did not appear that the suspect had planned another attack in Wisconsin, but fled there, saw another Independence Day celebration and “seriously contemplated” firing on it. The assailant had ditched the semi-automatic rifle he used in Illinois, but he had another, similar rifle and about 60 more rounds with him, according to Covelli.
'He was just like aim practice': Sister of black man shot 60 times and killed by Ohio police tearfully says she can't watch clip of him being gunned down - as officers fire tear gas at protesters

Jayland Walker's older sister wants to know why eight Ohio cops treated him 'just like aim practice' when they fired more than 90 bullets at him following a traffic stop. Walker, 25, was shot and killed by Akron, Ohio police officers after being struck more than 60 times on June 27.
Jayland Walker: Ohio police release video of deadly suspect chase

US police have released video of a chase in Akron, Ohio, which ended in a black man being shot dead, hit more than 60 times by pursuing officers. Police say they believe Jayland Walker, 25, opened fire first and officers feared for their lives during the night-time traffic stop on 27 June.
