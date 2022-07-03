ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Should the New York Giants start Shane Lemieux or Josh Ezeudu at left guard?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants overhauled their offensive line this offseason. Former assistant GM for the Buffalo Bills, Joe Shoen, is now the top dog in East Rutherford, but the course of this rebuild will take time to develop. The Giants are seemingly on the right path, but we won’t...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Mayfield should be able to win the starting job in Carolina if he can get up to speed with the offense. The Panthers obviously do not want to turn back to Sam Darnold after what happened last year, and rookie Matt Corral is not ready to start in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Made A Shocking Claim About His Health

If Odell Beckham Jr. would have his way, he would like to be preparing for his ninth NFL season. Instead, he is set to miss most the 2022 campaign because of his ACL injury. He can’t do anything but go through the recovery process instead of participating in training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
State
Oregon State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Trade: A Blessing in Disguise?

When the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders, it sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. Widely considered one of the top wide receivers in the league, the thought of trading him seemed unthinkable. Even Aaron Rodgers, who called Adams the best player he has ever shared the field with, seemed to be taken aback by the news.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Operating With The Possibility That Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Will Both Be On The Roster To Start Next Season

A lot of people have been treating it as a foregone conclusion that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will leave the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, especially since KD requested a trade from the organization. Reports since have linked him to several destinations like Phoenix, Toronto, and Miami. Even Kyrie Irving has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Browns Get Fans Hyped For A Potentially Legendary Defensive Duo

The Cleveland Browns defense will give a lot of teams a hard time in 2022. Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team to re-establish a fierce pass rush with Myles Garrett. Those two players will also be their anchors in neutralizing the opponent’s run game. But if the other team...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#Gm#The Buffalo Bills#
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole shares one regret from time with Pittsburgh Pirates

Gerrit Cole had many great moments and some not-so-great moments during his five MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but one bad memory clearly stands out in his mind. Before his New York Yankees began their series against the Pirates on Tuesday, Cole was asked if he has any regrets from his time in Pittsburgh. He said he wishes he would have thrown a different pitch to Kyle Schwarber.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has strong words for Green Bay Packers wide receivers ahead of 2022 season

People say many things about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some good, some bad. There is a great deal of criticism and praise that is warranted. There is also a great deal that is not. One thing that is true, whether good or bad, is that he has notoriously high standards his wide receivers. Without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the Packers’ roster, the team will go into 2022 with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the only true experienced wide receivers. True, Sammy Watkins is now on the team. However, he has not played with Aaron Rodgers yet. The rest of the wide receiver room is made up of 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers and three rookie wide receivers. To them, Rodgers had a clear message: production is better than potential.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Reminds Fans To Respect A Rising Steelers Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying under the radar and maybe that’s how they like it. They have built a solid defensive unit led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh also brought in Larry Ogunjobi on a one-year contract to beef up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers named as ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Green Bay Packers bid adieu to three of the wide receivers from the 2021 season. Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The first round pick was used to draft inside linebacker Quay Walker. The second round pick, along with the Packers’ own second rounder, was sent to the Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick. This pick was used to draft wide receiver Christian Watson. In addition to Adams, the Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears) to free agency. With so many unproven wide receivers on their roster, the Packers have long been tied to various free agent wide receivers. In a recent publication, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named Green Bay as the ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers TE Josiah Deguara makes bold comments about offense without Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers head into 2022 without one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. Davante Adams was traded by the team after he told them that he would not play under the franchise tag. Last season, Adams led the team with 169 targets; the next closest was Aaron Jones with 65 targets. The wide receiver with the closest number of targets was Allen Lazard with 60. After Robert Tonyan was injured in Week 8, tight end Josiah Deguara led all Green Bay tight ends with 33 targets. During the Packers’ offseason workouts last month, Deguara discussed what he wants his role to be now that Adams is gone.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall. Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada were caught off guard, believing the ball...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Explains Why The Giants Will Improve In 2022

New York Giants fans are hoping that their beloved team will turn the corner in the upcoming season. They haven’t had much to cheer about since 2011 when the team won Super Bowl XLVI. Since then, the Giants had one playoff game but lost to the Green Bay Packers...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers reportedly linked to TE Kyle Rudolph for 'insurance'

The tight end position is one that has a great deal of uncertainty around it for the Green Bay Packers in 2022. While Marcedes Lewis is back and is on track to tie an NFL record, no other tight end on the roster has a full guarantee or role. Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney are both not traditional tight ends and have not produced consistently over a full season. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is apparently very high on tight end Tyler Davis, but that does not mean much for Davis’ role on offense. Robert Tonyan is recovering from an ACL injury and is apparently healing well, but could still miss time or not return to his 2020 form. For these reasons and more, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has linked the Packers to former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.
GREEN BAY, WI
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: New York Giants

The New York Giants finished with a 4-13 record last season. However, the last part of their season looked like an absolute nightmare with the Giants losing their last six games in a row by double-digits due to injuries and due to Joe Judge's horrific coaching. Fortunately, the team can be optimistic now after hiring Joe Schoen to be the new general manager and Brian Daboll to be the new head coach. Plus, New York had eleven picks in this year's NFL Draft. Here is who the Giants selected.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Trail Blazers plan to waive Eric Bledsoe, several teams expected to pursue guard in free agency

Prior to his injury and the trade, the guard averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 25.2 minutes per game across 54 contests (29 starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 2021-2022 campaign was Bledsoe's second go-around with Los Angeles, after playing spending his first three NBA seasons with the club from 2010 to 2013 and then making stops with the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy