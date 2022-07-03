Edgecomb Metal Artist Pieces Included In Los Angeles Gallery Show

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, is significantly expanding throughout Los Angeles County. The company, owned by CEO Ryan Usrey, currently has no locations within Los Angeles County. The closest locations are Brea and Chino Hills. Now, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos plans to add even more locations throughout the area. The upcoming sites include Long Beach, Lakewood, Downey, Whittier, Glendale, and Covina. Beyond Los Angeles County, The Aurora Group is planning to open locations in Corona, Eastvale, Riverside, Temecula, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, Moreno Valley, Perris, and El Cerrito.
