A San Francisco couple was recently fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway. Judy and Ed Craine have been parking in their Noe Valley driveway for nearly 40 decades and assumed it was a mistake when they received a citation from the San Francisco Planning Department. The citation claims they violated a code that bans people from parking in a carport unless there is a garage or cover over the vehicle.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO