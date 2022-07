Singer Macy Gray responded to backlash and accusations of "transphobia" after she said what she thinks makes someone a woman in an interview this week. "I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one," the "I Try" singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don't hate anyone. I respect everyone's right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth"

