Following a wild pay-per-view event, the UFC is back for a fight night card on Saturday featuring two top 10 Lightweights. Rafael Fiziev has been on a roll since entering the UFC, winning his last five after dropping his debut. He now faces his toughest challenger in former champion Rafael Dos Anjos. Dos Anjos is the far older fighter, but has looked great since spending some time at Welterweight. Can he maintain his standing as a title contender, or will the 11-1 Fiziev continue his rise up the rankings?

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO