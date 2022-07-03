ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

July 3, 2022

By Southern Torch
southerntorch.com
 3 days ago

Marla Jones, Managing Editor marla@southerntorch.com FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The...

southerntorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hartselle Enquirer

County cemetery added to historic register

A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Interim superintendent named for Jackson County Schools

A veteran Jackson County educator will take over as superintendent on an interim basis. Angela Guess resigned her school board seat effective July 5 upon being named the system’s interim superintendent. Guess has spent decades working in the school system and was once named the Jackson County Elementary Teacher...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. Post Office to host job fairs in 3 North Alabama counties

The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama. Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour. Postal officials will be onsite to...
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Sports#Fort Payne#Rainsville
WAAY-TV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson County

----- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for south-central Jackson County until 715 PM CDT. At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Scottsboro, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Fort Payne Welcomes Ordinance Officer

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 21. Mayor Brian Baine and the Fort Payne City Council welcomed their new Fort Payne Ordinance Enforcement Officer, David Smith to the job. David Smith comes to Fort...
FORT PAYNE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Group locates graves of Revolutionary War veterans

An organization marking local gravesites of people who fought in the Revolutionary War came across a name among the war’s veterans about a year ago: John Menefee, the first judge in what became Morgan County. But that created a separate dilemma for the the Tennessee Valley Sons of the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Pedestrian fatality in Cartersville

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 41 in Cartersville over the weekend. According to reports, the accident occurred in the northbound lane just north of Martin Luther King, Jr, Drive Saturday. Authorities say the man was homeless and they are working to find his family.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WBIR

TWRA: Man dead after falling into Chickamauga Lake, run over by boat

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a man was dead after a boating incident on Chickamauga Lake Wednesday. They said it happened near the Route 60 bridge at around 1 p.m. They said Jordan Matthews, 34, from Hamilton County, was boating with a woman and child near the bridge. According to a release, he was sitting outside the railing at the bow of an old pontoon boat when he fell into the water.
WAAY-TV

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello, StormTracker 31 follow weather live in Jackson County

Meteorologist Grace Anello was live in StormTracker 31 this afternoon, tracking a pop-up storm in Jackson County near Scottsboro. StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, is equipped with numerous analytical tools, four cameras and live-on-location remote broadcasting capabilities. This was Grace's first time taking StormTracker 31 into a storm, but it certainly will not be her last!
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Albertville woman indicted for husband’s murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — According to online court documents, a grand jury has indicted an Albertville woman on one count of intentional murder. 54-year-old Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested in January in connection to the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Allen Wright. A Marshall County grand jury...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead in fatal Fairview shooting

FAIRVIEW, Ala. (WAFF) - A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting in Fairview on Tuesday morning. According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot and killed. At this time, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. This story will be updated...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Hartselle woman arrested for methamphetamine, cocaine

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Priceville Police Department found several drugs during a routine traffic stop on Sunday. Authorities say that Kimberly Roshell Lambert, of Hartselle, was stopped for having an expired tag. After investigating further, police found methamphetamine and cocaine. Lambert was arrested on two counts...
HARTSELLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy