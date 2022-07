A local artist and activist is demanding action from Boston police after he was apparently assaulted by a group of white supremacists who marched in the city this weekend. Charles Murrell, who is Black, spoke briefly after meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu, where he and a group of advisers called for an independent investigation around what they said is the failure of officers that were present to intervene during the assault or make arrests.

