07.04.2022 | What You Need to Know Today

By Eric Crump
 3 days ago

7.6.22 | What You Need to Know Today

WELCOME TO SEARS HOME - Learn about Sears homes in the Chicagoland area with a program at 1 p.m. Saturday. Registration is required for this Homewood Library program intended for adults. NATIONAL EMBLEM CONCERT - Celebrate a wide range of American music with a concert from the HF Community Band...
Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake Co 1AM

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomingdale, or over Glendale Heights, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Addison and Glendale Heights. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Elgin Community College, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. __________________________________________________________________
Severe T-Storm Warning Several Counties WSW Chicago until 6:30PM

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
Forest Preserve District of Will County news briefs

The Bruce Road pedestrian tunnel has been constructed, and now work will begin on the 167th Street tunnel as the Forest Preserve District continues to construct a 3.5-mile section of Veterans Memorial Trail from Homer Township to Lockport. The project will require 167th Street to close for 30 days starting July 5. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
Flossmoor celebrates independence in the sunshine

Although rain moved in during the afternoon, Flossmoor residents enjoyed a warm sunny morning in which to celebrate the nation's birthday. Scenes from the annual parade by Andrew Burke-Stevenson (ABS) and Ryan Burke-Stevenson (RBS) for the H-F Chronicle. ABS gallery. RBS gallery. You have reached content available exclusively to Homewood-Flossmoor...
Brunch Cafe Expanding into Deerfield Later this Summer

Brunch Cafe, the family-owned and operated breakfast experience that is rapidly expanding throughout Chicagoland, is opening a new location in Deerfield, located at 250 Lake Cook Rd. The company’s ninth location will move into a vacant building across from the Deerfield Park Plaza later this summer. The group of owners,...
Who will be Illinois' next Secretary of State? For the first time since 1998, we don't really know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Voters are weighing in on who will replace retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, who has held that office since 1999.With White going unchallenged in every Democratic primary since he took office in 1999, and never taking less than 63% of the vote against any Republican opponent in a general election, it's the fist time the outcome of the secretary of state race has been in question in more than two decades.There are some big names among the Democratic candidates, including former Illinois State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, who is looking to resurrect his political career after...
Extremely Local News: CTA trains get a new look

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Law Allowing A Lightning-Fast $170 Boot For Leaving Your Car In A Private Lot Could Be Expanded Citywide: Innovative Parking Solutions wants City Council approval to operate citywide, calling booting the “modern” approach to parking enforcement.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry Now, Storms Later

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finishing the long holiday weekend with wet weather including a thunderstorm threat. There's a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the late day but a bulk of the activity arrives after dark. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid in the lower 90s.  The chance for rain and storms continues into the night with lows in the 70s. Once the rain clears tomorrow morning, it'll get hot and humid with heat index values in the middle 90s. More waves of rain expected through week's end. TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID. CHANCE OF A FEW LATE AFTERNOON STORMS High: 90TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS Low: 74TOMORROW: BREEZY AND HUMID. SCATTERED STORMS LATE High: 91
