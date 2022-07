The Cincinnati Reds expected to be a an underwhelming team in 2022. The team had a fire-sale over the offseason that saw them trade players such as Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Sonny Gray. The Reds never had any intentions of competing in 2022. And they are expected to be sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO