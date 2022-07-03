ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL600 Is Our BaT Pick Of The Week - gallery

Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth-gen SL600 brought a lot additions to the design, and one of them is the peanut-shaped headlights. The AMG Sport package comes equipped which adds sportier bumpers...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 2

CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
Top Speed

We Bet You’ve Never Seen a Supercar Garage Like This

When you picture your dream garage, what does it look like? Probably rows of classics worth more than the building they live in or several of the finest Italian supercars that originated on a bedroom wall poster. Also, not just the cars, but everything else inside. Lovely automotive-themed art, perhaps a retro gas pump, and a light-up car logo the size of a dining room table like the ones in Jay Leno’s garage would probably all be thrown in there as well.
CARS
Motorious

Mercedes Lowrider Truck Is Ridiculous

We thought we’d seen it all, then we saw this…. Oh the Finns, those Scandinavians most Americans know little about. They constantly blow us away with the crazy, wild car culture in such a frozen wasteland, the last place you’d expect American muscle cars to be popular. They’re also into lowriders in Finland, and one man has built the largest tribute to the culture: A 75-foot Mercedes Actros 2663 lowrider semi-truck.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

10 Must-Know Facts About the Dodge Tomahawk

Concept vehicles don’t come much crazier than the Dodge Tomahawk, a four-wheeled ’motorcycle’ powered by an 8.3-liter V-10 engine from a Dodge Viper. The Dodge Tomahawk’s top speed was rated at 420 mph, but no one ever was foolish enough to try it out. Had someone tried it, it could’ve been the fastest motorcycle in the world. Only one was built by Dodge, but nine others were built by Neiman Marcus and sold for $550,000 each!
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Engine Autopsy Reveals $20 Engine Killer

A classic chevy rebuild returns to the garage all because of a common $20 automotive part that led to the destruction of an otherwise fine engine that serves as a good reminder when doing engine work or having engine work done. Back to the Garage…on a Tow Truck. One...
CARS
electrek.co

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of e-bikes that need to be recharged all the time? Well, the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike takes range to the next level with up to 200 miles per charge. On top of that, it can reach speeds of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the street, making it a great choice to travel around town. Today’s deal saves you $200 from its normal going rate with our exclusive coupon code below, dropping the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike to $6,399 shipped. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
Motorious

Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
motor1.com

Watch truck owner try to unplug charging Tesla with owner inside

A video was recently posted on Reddit revealing a pickup truck owner intentionally attempting to unplug a charging Tesla. The truck driver pulls right up behind the car, which is plugged in at a public charging station, gets out of the truck, and starts pulling on the charging cable. The video cuts out before he's able to remove the cable.
CARS

