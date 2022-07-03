ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Baldwin — a place for discussions of race, sexuality and gender — retires

 3 days ago

After 14 years, the man behind Son of Baldwin, the social justice social media community he created, sent his followers one last post, saying he did so with a heavy heart and after years of consideration. With that, Robert Jones Jr. said goodbye to the 300,000 followers who have joined him...

