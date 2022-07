Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with their decision to switch Lewis Hamilton on to hard compound tyres instead of softs. The seven-time world champion was in the lead of the race having not pitted following the first lap restart and was comfortable on medium tyres. Yet when Mercedes brought Hamilton in on lap 33, instead of the quicker but less durable soft tyres, the Silver Arrows put the Brit on the safer hard compound to see out the remaining 19 laps of the race. However he did pit again due to a late...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO