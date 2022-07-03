Black man shot by Akron police was unarmed, officers say they feared he would fireBlack man shot by Akron police was unarmed, officers say they feared he would fireBlack man shot by Akron police was unarmed, officers say they feared he would fireBlack man shot by Akron police was unarmed, officers say they feared he would fireBlack man shot by Akron police was unarmed, officers say they feared he would fireBlack man shot by Akron police was unarmed, officers say they feared he would fireBlack man shot by Akron police was unarmed, officers say they feared he would fireBlack man shot by Akron police was unarmed, officers say they feared he would fireBlack man shot by Akron police was unarmed, officers say they feared he would fireBlack man shot by Akron police was unarmed, officers say they feared he would fire
A black man who was shot dead by Akron police officers in a barrage of gunfire after a vehicle and foot chase was unarmed at the time of the shooting, but a shot came from the vehicle during the chase, and officers said they feared he would be killed. Officials said...granthshala.com
Comments / 22