ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

News From The Friends Book Shop…

By Sawyer Free Library
capeanncommunity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of the Sawyer Free Library want to thank all our wonderful “friends” who donated, sorted or purchased books over these past 10 years since we opened for business. The Friends Book Shop will...

capeanncommunity.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

The best books of the year (so far)

Books are magic. (In fact, one author on this list co-owns a storefront in Brooklyn that clearly agrees.) But there are also far more of them than any lover of literature can possibly have time for. Below, EW has narrowed this year's offerings so far down to an unranked list...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sale#The Sawyer Free Library#Bonanza#Sfl#The Book Shop
E! News

14 Books to Read in July

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Oh no, you've got that summertime sadness? Don't worry, we're here to help. As the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Markup

Banned Books, Mass Expulsions, and Saturday Night Live

Data Is Plural is a weekly newsletter of useful/curious datasets. This edition, dated July 6, 2022, has been republished with permission of the author. Banned and challenged books. A recent report from PEN America identified 1,500-plus decisions, made between July 2021 and March 2022, to ban books from U.S. classrooms and school libraries. A spreadsheet accompanying the report lists each decision’s date, type, state, and school district, as well as each banned book’s title, authors, illustrators, and translators. Related: Independent researcher Tasslyn Magnusson, in partnership with EveryLibrary, maintains a spreadsheet of both book bans and book challenges, with 3,000-plus entries since the 2021–22 school year. [h/t Gary Price]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Grazia

Grazia Book Club: Meredith, Alone

‘My name is Meredith Maggs and I haven't left my home for 1,214 days.’ So begins this beautiful story about a young woman and her life of isolation. About to turn 40, with a childhood best friend called Sadie and a cat called Fred, when we’re first drawn into Meredith’s world, we know little of why she’s ended up in self-imposed isolation on her leafy Glasgow street. But as this clever story begins to unfold, we dart back and forth to her dysfunctional childhood years, where we meet her bossy but loving big sister ‘Fee’, who tried hard to protect her from their mother’s sharp tongue and unkind ways. Before returning to the present day and then heading to 2015, and the day Meredith decides to stay home for good.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – review roundup

Poukahangatus by Tayi Tibble (Penguin, £10.99) In Vampires Versus Werewolves, the poet remembers schooldays of “brown boys running round topless during PE”; when white girls take them home, it is “to see if parents would bare their teeth”. The role reversal is typical of the fairytales of youth in the Aotearoan/New Zealand poet’s debut collection. Tibble writes wittily of the hunger games of adolescence, with needy boys crying wolf (those beasts again) while “in reverse you cry sheep and / nobody believes your bleating”. Identities are assumed and discarded (“there is a dark-skinned darkness in me / I wear her like a little black dress”), and form a central focus of the autofictional long poem Shame. “Tell me, am I navigating correctly?” Tibble asks in Identity Politics. Her worries are misplaced: however lost their youthful personas, these wise poems know exactly where they are heading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Hardy Boys book returned to Orkney Library 46 years late

A book has been returned to Orkney Library 46 years after it should have been brought back. The Hardy Boys book The Sinister Sign Post was due to be returned in June 1976. It has finally been checked back in after being discovered lying in an attic. The library said...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Marcus Rashford Book Club to give away 50,000 books this summer

Footballer Marcus Rashford’s debut children’s book will be given to 50,000 children this summer as part of an initiative by his book club. The Marcus Rashford Book Club, which is run in partnership with Macmillan Children’s Books, KPMG and The National Literacy Trust, will distribute the book to primary school children in the most economically deprived areas of the UK.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Odyssey

Books Provide a Healthy Escape From Reality

Reading books lets you step outside of reality and see life through another person's eyes. By reading chapters of a book, you can experience what it's like to be a doctor, a cross-country skier, a through hiker, or a princess. Learn more about your home country or explore distant shores.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 32

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XXXII.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

Join Our July Book Club: Persuasion by Jane Austen

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. To celebrate the arrival of summer vacation—and in a bid to trim down our screen time—we’re very excited to announce Vogue Club’s first-ever Book Club!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FodorsTravel

Has an Iconic Book Series Been Completely Ruined?

The storied '80s and '90s favorite is getting a revamp for the next generation. But does that ruin the fun?. In 1992, my family of five packed ourselves into our Dodge Caravan to make the 20-hour trek from our Pittsburgh home to my grandparents in Florida. The midwinter break from the dreary Northeastern winter was needed, but before we could make it to sunny skies a terrible winter storm derailed our plans in the mountains of West Virginia. We slipped and slid to safety, skidding to a terrifying halt–not too far from a repair shop.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elle

The book that:

The Perfect Escape by Leah Konen. It’s a brilliant premise—when one of three new friends disappears during their girls’ getaway, her travel buddies are shocked to learn there’s no record of her existence—and Konen carves it into a dizzying, head-spinning psychological thriller with more zigzags than a white-water rafting trip.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy