News From The Friends Book Shop…

‘My name is Meredith Maggs and I haven't left my home for 1,214 days.’ So begins this beautiful story about a young woman and her life of isolation. About to turn 40, with a childhood best friend called Sadie and a cat called Fred, when we’re first drawn into Meredith’s world, we know little of why she’s ended up in self-imposed isolation on her leafy Glasgow street. But as this clever story begins to unfold, we dart back and forth to her dysfunctional childhood years, where we meet her bossy but loving big sister ‘Fee’, who tried hard to protect her from their mother’s sharp tongue and unkind ways. Before returning to the present day and then heading to 2015, and the day Meredith decides to stay home for good.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO