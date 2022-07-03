Little League: Mountain Top tops Nanticoke

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Maximus Bleiler led off a the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple and scored the winning on an error as Mountain Top defeated Nanticoke, 6-5, in District 16 Little League Major Baseball action Sunday.

Nanticoke had tied the game in the top of the inning on a two-run home run by Trey Mishanski. Mishanski finsihed the game 2 for 4 with a double in addition to the home run and three runs scored. Carson Beggs was 4 for 4 with two runs scored for Nanticoke.

Mountain Top was led by Luke Zeneski (1 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run and three runs scored), Avery Brace (2 for 3 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored) and Bodhi Malay (1 for 1 with an RBI and a run scored).

Miles Metz picthed 3 2/3 innings for Mountain Top, striking out 5.

DISTRICT 16

MAJOR BASEBALL

Plains 14, Wilkes-Barre 0

JP LcKeown picked up the win on the mound, striking out three, while driving two runs at the plate to lead Plains past Wilkes-Barre in four innings.

Ben Thomas and Nolan Franchella each had three hits while Jaden Maurer added two hits and two RBI for Plains.

Wilkes-Barre was led by Dylan Hughes behind the plate. He also added a single. Max Reynolds took the loss for Wilkes-Barre.

Township 4, Greater Pittston Area 3

Chase Liska and Ryan Noone combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead Township to a win over GPA.

Dominic Marranca and Ethan Sarti each had two hits apiece. Mike Shovlin drove in two runs and Josh Barr had a RBI for Township.

Robbie Zaleski and Alex Rosencrance combined to strike out five in 5 innings for GPA. Rosencrance had a solo home run.

DISTRICT 31

MAJOR BASEBALL

Back Mountain National 3, Swoyersville 1

Mitch Onzik had two hits and a home run to lead Back Mountain National past Swoyersville.

Luca Pietracinni picked up the win on the mound, while Jack Oliver earned the save.

Kolby Shook also had two hits for National.

Swoyersville was led by Max Mylet with two hits.

Northwest 14, Back Mountain American 5

Connor Mason hit a home run and a triple while driving in six runs to lead Northwest past Back Mountain American.

Also for Northwest, Devon Albee had two hits and four RBI, while Liam Thomas, Caleb Ide, Jake Paull, Roman Bednarek and Jacob Ide contributed with hits.

Bednarek let up five runs and struck out five for the win. Mason pitched three innings allowing no runs and striking out five for the save.

DISTRICT 31

8-10 BASEBALL

Back Mountain National 23, Back Mountain American 0

Back Mountain National improved to 5-0 in pool play by defeating Back Mountain American.

National’s offense was led by Kellen Defalco’s four hits and Benny Nulton’s five RBI. Mattie Lapidus and Wyatt Engle combined for five strikeouts on the mound, surrendering two hits on the day.

American was led by Joe Bonomo and Ben Neher, each who had a hit.

Swoyersville/West Side 10, Northwest 0

Brayden Tkaczyk picked up the win on the mound, allowing only one hit while striking out nine as Swoyersville/West Side defeated Northwest in four innings.

Tkaczyk helped is own cause with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Nicholas Lipinski led Swoyersville/West Side’s offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Luke Adzema, Jake Adzema and Aiden Maciejczyk also singled and scored.

Mike Wengrzynck had a hit for Northwest.

Kingston/Forty Fort 7, Greater Wyoming Area 3

In its victory, Kington-Forty Fort’s pitching was the combined effort of starter Ma’Kye Kushnir and relievers Chase Stitzer and Ryan Bobb.

Stitzer had two hits while Jason Dailey, Seth Ahart and TJ Needle chipped in one each. Big hits came late in the game by Kushnir and Avery Munster.

For GWA, starter Nate Lewis had a strong outing on the mound, and Dillon Kivak had a triple in the game.

District 16

8-10 Softball

Northwest 18, Greater Wyoming Area 2

Kallie Welsh starred on the mound and the plate as Northwest defeated Greater Wyoming Area in three innings.

Welsh struck out seven as a pitcher and went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead Northwest.

Mountain Top 9, Plains 8

Fallon Stavish picked up the win on the mound for Mountain Top, striking out 14.

The offense got multiple hits from Kayla Sinavage, Isla Centak, Brianna Petzold and Alexx Fromm. Stavish, Mia Blasi, Paisley Eden, Mia Gilsky and Aeva Smeding contributed with hits as well.

Failynn Fernandes singled three times for Plains, and Orianna Contreras also singled.