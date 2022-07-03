ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong, suspect in pro-cyclist’s death, booked in Texas jail after arrest in Costa Rica

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ricky Garcia
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jL8M_0gU2yaak00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Kaitlin Armstrong , the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson , is back in Texas Saturday, days after she was captured in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was booked in the Harris County Jail on Saturday. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Nexstar’s KXAN Armstrong was found with an altered appearance. Armstrong had shoulder-length hair that had been dyed dark brown, along with bandaging on her nose and bruising under her eyes from a reported surfboarding incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ9Ef_0gU2yaak00
Kaitlin Armstrong, 34 (Austin Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos from travelers at the airport show Armstrong back on U.S. soil. Armstrong is seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black joggers and flip-flops. The photos also show the altered appearance previously referred to by officials.

Armstrong was arrested Wednesday in Costa Rica and arrived Saturday afternoon in Texas. U.S. Marshals said it worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach.

Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica, records show bail set at $3.5 million

Investigators found Armstrong, 34, used a phony passport on May 18 to board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmeEG_0gU2yaak00
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rGHm_0gU2yaak00
    Kaitlin Armstrong spotted Saturday at the airport headed to Houston. (Photo/Carrie Patterson)

Armstrong faces charges related to the murder of world-class cyclist Moriah Wilson and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Travis County court records show Armstrong’s bond will be set at $3.5 million. She will be required to surrender her passport to a district clerk before release and have a GPS in jail. Her curfew will be 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to records.

Kaitlin Armstrong’s cyclist boyfriend calls police report ‘misleading’

Armstrong is represented by trial attorneys Cofer & Connelly, a law firm located in Austin. “Neither Kaitlin nor her attorneys will be making any statements to the media at this time. We ask for respect for the privacy of Kaitlin’s family,” Cofer & Connelly said in a statement provided to KXAN.

The murder of Wilson took place May 11 , according to past reports from Austin Police. Wilson was shot and killed at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin. The world-class cyclist was in Texas preparing to compete in a race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Coroner: South Carolina man drowns after helping swimmer in distress

A man who helped another person swim to safety at an South Carolina lake on July 4 became a drowning victim, himself, according to the coroner. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Michael Criswell, 38, of Greenville, was wading with friends Monday at Stamp Creek Landing on Lake Keowee when another person became distressed.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina AG Alan Wilson claims Biden’s car standards will force electric vehicles on Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining several other states in challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s corporate fuel economy standards, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from his office. “South Carolinians are already struggling with the high cost of everything because of the Biden Administration’s radical policies and […]
POLITICS
SCDNReports

North Carolina Mom Found Murdered in Her Bedroom

North Carolina Mom Found MurderedSCDN Graphics Department. Southern North Carolina police are investigating a fatal gunshot and attack that resulted in the death of a woman. Sunday about 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Rozier Homes public housing project off South Seneca Street in reference to a woman who had been attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#Murder#Cyclist#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Nexstar#Austin Police Department#Homeland Security
The Island Connection

New Law Addresses ‘Wake Surfing’ In South Carolina Waters

A new South Carolina boating law seeks to help protect people and structures from large wakes created by a popular water sport. South Carolina law now prohibits “wake surfing” on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Wake surfing is defined in the law as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” That’s to say, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake. The new law comes amid increasing popularity in the activity as law enforcement and policymakers looked for ways to keep people and property safe. Violation of this law is a misdemeanor and generally punishable by fines of about $100-600, depending on court fees in each county jurisdiction. SCDNR regularly patrols state waterways to enforce applicable boating and fishing laws.
POLITICS
WRDW-TV

Outlook unclear for ‘red flag’ gun law in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - States could receive money from the federal government to establish and maintain red flag laws – through the new bipartisan gun safety law. Nearly 20 states have these measures, which let courts suspend someone’s guns if they’re determined to be a threat to themselves or others.
WSPA 7News

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has released the name of a man killed in a jet ski-related incident on Lake Murray over the weekend. Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, was killed on the afternoon of July 2 near Dreher Island. 911 received a call at about 2:30 p.m., according to Kneece.
abccolumbia.com

SCDNR: Man tubing on Lake Murray dies after hitting a watercraft

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A 35-year-old man is dead after hitting a watercraft on Lake Murray Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it happened near Dreher Island State Park around 2:30 p.m. According to investigators, the victim was being pulled on a tube behind a...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy