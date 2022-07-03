ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Republican Operatives Target Black Houston Neighborhood With Fake Voter Affidavits

By Anoa Changa
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 3 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2fEI_0gU2x7JF00
Voters cast their ballots in Harris County. Source: MARK FELIX / Getty

Four years after a decades-old consent decree preventing the Republican National Committee from engaging in a series of activities involving so-called “ballot security,” Republican operatives continue finding new ways to intimidate and scare Black voters. According to the Houston Chronicle, a Republican group was going door to door in a predominantly Black neighborhood questioning voters about their legitimacy.

Harris County Elections tweeted a Scam Alert warning to residents of the historically Black Sunnyside neighborhood to beware of “impostors” going door to door questioning people about “private voter information.” A second tweet contained a picture of a generic looking declaration form, that had been handed to voters.

The form shared asks individuals to swear that they are registered voters of Harris County. It also asks about whether specific people reside at the address.

Targeting a historic Black community is clearly about intimidation and has nothing to do with alleged “election integrity.” The local League of Women Voters also encouraged those with questions to call to verify the information they are receiving.

Harris County Elections explained in a statement that it does not ask for the type of information being requested by the “scammers.” “These people and the paperwork they are using are not authorized by the Harris County Elections Office.”

While the forms are of questionable origin, it’s not farfetched to think they are a precursor to some targeting or harassment. The Houston Chronicle reported that the people going door to door did not have an official relationship with the local or state party, but there was overlapping membership.

Virtually non-existent voter fraud is used as a rallying cry for a party that refuses to acknowledge its role in undermining Democracy. A few weeks ago, the Texas Republican Party adopted a commitment to the lie that President Biden was not rightfully elected.

White supremacists have a long history of targeting Black independence and political power across the state. As written in The Forum, adopting a clearly blatant lie “is part of a far more ambitious strategy aimed at undermining the legitimacy of a growing multiracial coalition committed to moving the state forward. How far the Texas Republic Party expects to extend this strategy is clearly signaled in the other extremist policy entries in the platform.”

The organization targeting Black voters in Houston isn’t the only Texas formation working to undermine voting rights. Under the guise of cleaning up voter rolls, the Texas-based organization True the Vote encouraged voter challenges across the country. The organization supported efforts to remove thousands of voters from the rolls ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election in January 2021.

These invasive measures ultimately have nothing to do with “election integrity” or “election security” and are another form of suppression. Also, counties and states have various measures of verifying a person’s ability to vote and steps to take if something improper occurs.

Harris County’s elections and efforts to make voting accessible for all eligible voters have been under attack for some time. Republican legislators attacked practices employed in Harris County to make voting more accessible such as drive-thru voting.

Republican Operatives Target Black Houston Neighborhood With Fake Voter Affidavits was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Houston mayor, Harris County attorney plan to sue Union Pacific

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will each submit notices of intent to sue Union Pacific. The lawsuit argues that both children and adults in the area are subject to higher rates of certain types of cancers because of the plant, located in the city’s Fifth Ward.
Ash Jurberg

Harris County judge wins prestigous award

To celebrate July 4, the Carnegie Corporation of New York announced its annual list of Great Immigrants. This list honors naturalized citizens "whose contributions and actions have enriched and strengthened our society and our democracy." Since 2006, the list has been created to celebrate these individuals; in 2022, 34 people were recognized.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Harris County, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
Harris County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Elections
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
ABC13 Houston

Deadline nears for Houston businesses to install surveillance cameras

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A city ordinance that requires certain businesses to install additional safety measures at their own expense will go into effect in two weeks. Starting July 19, bars and nightclubs, sexually-oriented businesses, convenience stores and game rooms will be required to install outward-facing, high-resolution camera surveillance systems.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Election Local#Drive Thru Voting#Georgia Senate#Election Security#Republicans#Racism#The Houston Chronicle#Harris County Elections
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston contractor charged in bribery and bid rigging scheme

HOUSTON, TX -- A 64-year-old Houston resident is set to appear in court on charges he participated in a fraud scheme for 12 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Abraham Joseph is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray at 2 p.m. today. A one-count criminal information,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texas-sized turnout at Houston's Fourth of July celebration

HOUSTON — It was a Texas-sized turnout with a space city twist for Shell's Freedom Over Texas signature Fourth of July celebration. "It' looks bigger than before," said Rommel Carino. "And it's better and more organized than before." Thousands filled Eleanor Tinsley Park for the first in-person annual event...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ssnewstelegram.com

U-boats on the prowl in the gulf

Buried in the back pages of a Houston newspaper in July 1942 was a brief account of the sinking on the fifth of the month of a cargo ship “somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico.”. German U-boats were on the prowl off the coast of Texas, but there was...
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Community activists call for Pct. 1 deputy constable to be fired after video appears to show him ‘brake check’ cyclists

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, community activists called for the termination of a Harris County Precinct One Deputy Constable accused of intentionally driving his patrol unit recklessly during a confrontation with a group of bicyclists. KPRC2 first reported the dispute last week, including a cell phone video of the confrontation.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

ICE Houston removes unlawfully present Salvadoran fugitive wanted for extortion

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive Friday wanted for extortion in El Salvador. Juan Carlos Saravia Climaco, a 35-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national, was flown from Alexandria, Louisiana, to the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International...
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Homeless in Houston: How the city has reduced homelessness by 63%

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Away from the sun, under overpasses, life goes on for many of the nearly 80 people who live at a homeless encampment near downtown Houston, Texas. Most of the people are waiting for something with four walls, something a little more permanent. “We’ve been approved...
HOUSTON, TX
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

717
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy