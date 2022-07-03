ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Vinyl Night At Slackers

By Dorothy Guerrero
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePull out your favorite records and head to Slackers Brewing Co. for Vinyl...

Things To Do In July

Your monthly day-by-day guide of all the best events and activities going on around Austin. Every Tuesday at 7:30pm, Alamo Drafthouse and Cheesecake Comedy will be bringing free stand up comedy to the South Lamar area. Martin Henn and Andre Ricks will be hosting with a new lineup every week.
Community Impact Austin

Masfajitas celebrates 25 years in Round Rock

Masfajitas celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Round Rock location July 2. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Masfajitas celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Round Rock location July 2. The Tex-Mex restaurant located at 3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd. offers a variety of fajita and enchilada plates, wings, tacos, hamburgers and sandwiches along with drinks and desserts. 512-716-1332. www.masfajitas.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
austinmonthly.com

A Look Back at Liberty Lunch’s ‘Gloriathon’

In the summer of 1999, Liberty Lunch manager J’Net Ward kept a green chalkboard where she would tally how many days the iconic music club had left before its closure. Come July 23, the sagging stage would be leveled in less than two weeks. Although everyone knew this, local bandleader Michael Hall was determined to extend his farewell. The plan? To perform Them’s (featuring Van Morrison) “Gloria” for 24 hours straight.
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Austin music legend is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase an Austin music legend who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

The Best Loaded Fries & Tots in Austin

There are few things in life that give us more unbridled joy than a mound of loaded fries or tots. Let’s be honest, anything “loaded” involving fried potatoes is worth celebrating. What could be better than a fusion of all your favorite flavors? Lucky for us (and you), Austin is home to a myriad of amazing restaurants that feature just such loaded tots and fries. Here are a few of our all-time favorites.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Backyard Party At The Cavalier

Party in The Cavalier’s backyard before you party in your own! The Cavalier is hosting a waterslide party today from 2-7 p.m! Kids are welcome to come early but only grownups will be allowed on the slide after 5 p.m. There will be outdoor grillin’ and it’s a free...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Anchor Bar now open in San Marcos

The third Texas location of Anchor Bar opened June 20 at 1400 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Texans Joe and Wendy Snyder opened a franchise of Anchor Bar on June 20 at 1400 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. This is the third Anchor Bar in Texas with a fourth opening in Round Rock this August; the other two locations are in Schertz and San Antonio.
SAN MARCOS, TX
365thingsaustin.com

The Picnic On Barton Springs

Fuel up on some local food at Austin’s original food truck park, The Picnic! There’s a variety of cuisine to choose from with pavilions and air-conditioned restrooms on-site. The Picnic also has a few boutique truck vendors if you’re looking to do some shopping. Food Trucks:. Hours:
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Despite shaky start, good times prevail at Willie Nelson's long-awaited Fourth of July Picnic

Q2 Stadium swapped its Verde for red, white and blue as country music legend Willie Nelson returned for his first in-person Fourth of July Picnic since 2019 on Monday. The music fest included fireworks, fun merch and acts from country greats including Charley Crockett, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Allison Russell, Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell and Austin's own Asleep at the Wheel. And while Q2 will have some kinks to straighten before it becomes a concert-hosting regular, Nelson's unifying spirit kept things cool during the 12-hour outdoor event.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

4th Of July Fireworks At Vic Mathias Shores

Celebrate July 4th with the Austin Symphony at their annual free concert and fireworks show at Vic Mathias Shores (formerly Auditorium Shores)! The event starts at 8 p.m. with a surprise guest on the program. Fireworks and music begin at 8:30 p.m.!. When: Monday, July 4th. Time: 8 p.m. Location:
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos Activity Center celebrates 25 years; Figaro's Pizza & Pub closes and more local business news

The San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, celebrated its 25th anniversary June 30. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A boutique shop called Brooklyn Jayne opened May 1 at 102 Wonder World Drive, Ste. 302, San Marcos. Brooklyn Jayne also celebrated five years of business as an exclusively e-commerce retailer. The shop specializes in women’s clothing, including tops, dresses, skirts and more as well as shoes, bags and other accessories. In addition to shipped orders, shoppers can pick up online orders in store. 830-370-6374. www.shopbrooklynjayne.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Local boat owner leads all-female captained charters

AUSTIN, Texas — Born and raised in Austin, Caroline Crockett always loved being near the water. As a big fan of all the beautiful lakes and attractions throughout Central Texas, Crockett decided to do something that had never been done before in Austin. Now she runs an all-female captained charter and offers women’s boating lessons and wake surfing lessons on Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX

