Washington taps Young as next head softball coach

A team of young champions will now be led by Coach Young. The School District of Washington on Wednesday approved the promotion of Grant Young to head softball coach. The team won the Class 4 state championship last fall under the direction of Philip King, who recently ended his 14-year run...
Pacific Post 320 came from behind to defeat Union Post 297, 13-11, Thursday, June 30, after trailing 9-2 at the end of the third inning at Wildcat Ballpark.
The Pacific Post 320 Seniors took control in the late innings last Wednesday. Post 320 (6-8) won on the road at Hannibal Post 55 in Ninth District play, 11-9. After Hannibal scored three runs in the first inning, Post 320 notched its first tally in the top of the second before adding three more in the third and another three in the fourth.
While the matter of the Ninth District regular-season pennant has been decided for a bit, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team set another milestone Thursday at Blanchette Park in St. Charles. Washington (22-4-1, 14-0) completed its unbeaten run through the Ninth District schedule with a 13-3 win over St....
Host Chesterfield Farms gained victory over the Union Swim Team Squids last Monday, June 27, in Gateway Swimming and Diving League action, 320-203. The host program outscored Union on the boys side, 154-102, and in girls races, 166-101. Opening with individual medley races, Union’s winners were Chris Luckner, Kate Haberberger...
Sam Stewart of Washington picked up wins on the first two days of the All-American Bracket Classic at World Wide Technology Raceway’s drag strip, June 24-25. Action on the final day was washed out. In competition Friday, June 24, Stewart won the All-American Juniors title in a 2018 halfscale...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals are partnering with Budweiser to celebrate Yadier Molina and Adam Wainright’s careers with a two-day flash sale. The “Best Buds” flash sale will fun from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Friday at 11:59 p.m. Fans can purchase loge, pavilion, and terrace seats for any remaining home games at Busch Stadium for $4.50.
Earlier this week, we wrote about Karli Payne, an incoming eighth-grade softball player from Missouri who sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car on Thursday. Extra Inning Softball received word on Monday evening that Karli has passed away. Below is the message that we received from Doug Clark,...
Hosting its final dual meet of the 2022 summer swim season, the Washington Stingrays fell Monday at the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex to the Castle Pines Crocodiles, 319-232. The two teams were close in boys races with Washington outscoring Castle Pines, 138-125. However, Castle Pines had a 100-point edge in...
(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
More than 100 medical members of the Army, Air Force and reserves are in southern Missouri for a week to provide free medical services to anyone who wants them. The project is a collaboration among the Department of Defense, the Delta Regional Authority and local health care agencies. “These are...
(Farmington) A 76 year old man from Farmington was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the road on Highway 32 west of North Washington Street. James Dudley had to be airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The accident happened just after...
The city of Union and American Legion Post 297 are considering restarting an agreement that expired in 2015. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said select softball teams not affiliated with the city were using a field the city hasn’t used since Veterans Memorial Park opened in 2017. That led him to look for the city’s agreement with the American Legion on the field.
St. Louis Police Officers Business Manager and former State Representative Jeff Roorda joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss why he is running for the Republican nomination for Missouri State Senate seat in District 22 in Jefferson County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY—A man drowned just after 4p.m. Monday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 25-year-old Uriel P. Ramirez, Collinsville, Illinois, jumped off a bluff at the Merimac State Park down stream from the boat ramp. Bystanders were unable to rescue him. Ramirez was pronounced dead just...
Improvements totalling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair got final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The project, which is expected to start coinstruction in 2026, is part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The first phase of Highway construction is expected to require $68.59 million from the federal government and $17.45 million from the state, according to the highway and bridge construction schedule.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mediacom is reporting a second outage has occurred causing a disruption of service in Mid-Missouri. A Mediacom spokeswoman said broadband customers in the northern and central MO areas of Jefferson City, Columbia and Excelsior Springs experienced an interruption to their internet and phone service from 2:51 p.m. until 3:50 p.m.
Union’s annual fireworks extravaganza on July 3 drew a larger than normal crowd to Veterans Memorial Park. “Just like our other events, it’s very difficult to get a number of how many people were there on site,” Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday. “But by the end of the night, the (parking) lot was more full than last year, so I would say that it seems like there were more people on location.”
The Lincoln County Council on Aging held an free Ice Cream Social on July 6 at its location in Troy. Chris Silverberg of Silver Health Solutions sponsored the event, handed out ice cream cones to the seniors in attendance and talked about the various services offered. Originally published on lincolnnewsnow.com,...
