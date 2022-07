The Pacific Post 320 Seniors took control in the late innings last Wednesday. Post 320 (6-8) won on the road at Hannibal Post 55 in Ninth District play, 11-9. After Hannibal scored three runs in the first inning, Post 320 notched its first tally in the top of the second before adding three more in the third and another three in the fourth.

