Motorcyclist Dies In Central Maine Crash

NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say...

www.necn.com

foxbangor.com

Police still searching for missing teen girl

BANGOR — Bangor Police have found one of the two missing teens but are still asking for the public’s help in locating the second. 15-year-old Madisyn Rotter was found at a Whole Foods store in Portland. Both girls are thought to have connections in the greater Portland and...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Police locate one of two teens who walked away from Bangor residence

Bangor police are still searching for one of two teenagers who went missing on Sunday. Police say 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter was found at a grocery store in Portland on Wednesday morning. They’re still searching for 17-year-old Charity Bell. The department says the two teens walked away from a residence...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

$12K smoker stolen from Bangor business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A chef new to the Bangor area is asking for the public’s help in locating her barbecue smoker. Bethany Gregory says she’s still in shock after learning Tuesday her custom-made BBQ smoker was stolen from her property, the Maine Market on Broadway in Bangor, formally known as The Six Miles Falls Store/Meat Market.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

A Big, Giant Semi Killed A Tiny, Defenseless Guardrail In Brewer Yesterday

A circle can't fit where a square should be... Timeless advice from the band Extreme from their song "Hole Hearted". But in this case, it's more literal. How many times have you been behind an 18-wheeler and seen the little graphic reminding you that "this vehicle makes wide right turns"? Makes sense. Those rigs are huge, and need room to maneuver around.
Q97.9

Sanford, Maine, Family Missing After Camping Trip

Sanford Police are looking for a family that did not return from a camping trip as scheduled on Thursday. Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen were camping in the Phillips area and did not return home as expected. Family and friends have not heard from the family since. They...
SANFORD, ME
Q106.5

2 1/2 Story Garage in Dedham Destroyed by 4th of July Fire

A large garage on the Hurd Point Road in Dedham is a total loss after a fire on the 4th of July. Dedham Fire Chief Craig Shane told us it took about 30 minutes to knock down the blaze that could be seen for miles, but about 4 1/2 hours before they cleared the scene. The 2 1/2 story garage was completely destroyed by the fire. Thanks to the work of firefighters, the house sustained minimal damage to a couple of windows.
DEDHAM, ME
WGME

Missing Augusta family found safe

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Police in Augusta have located five residents who were reported missing last week. Police say Mawj Al Hilfi, 28, Zainab Al Hilfi, 9, Assent Al Hilfi, 8, Mohammed Al Hilfi, 4, Abbes Al Hilfi, 4, are safe, and the family members have been notified. The residents were...
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

Why Are Joggers in Hampden Using Other People’s Porches as a Water Stop?

It's amazing what Ring doorbells catch on camera. I've lived in Hampden for a few years now and felt basically safe there. I even have a friend on the Hampden police force that was telling me how great a town it is as far as super low crime rates. But that doesn't mean no crime at all. In fact, are residents catching would-be burglars on their doorbell cams?
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Three people injured after crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in Oakland Monday afternoon has injured three people. It happened around noon on High Street near the Kingdom Life Church. It’s not known right now the extent of their injuries or what may have caused the crash. The Morning Sentinel says the...
wabi.tv

Searsport fire chief resigns following summons for allegedly receiving stolen funds

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Searsport’s fire chief has resigned after being charged in connection with an embezzlement investigation. According to Village Soup, 51-year-old Andrew Webster submitted a formal resignation letter Wednesday. The resignation comes after Webster was summonsed for allegedly receiving stolen funds taken from an organization that supports...
SEARSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Old Town drug seizure leads to four arrests

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Old Town Monday. 21-year-old Mariah Crowley of Old Town is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and violation of conditions of release. 27-year-old James Burns of Norway is charged with two counts of drug...
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Corinna man dies in motorcycle crash

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man has died after crashing his motorcycle Friday night. Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was heading north on Route 7 in Corinna just before 6:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a truck head on. Page was...
CORINNA, ME
wgan.com

Waldo County man files suit against Bangor hospital

A Maine man paralyzed in a crash two years ago is suing a Bangor hospital, where he claims a doctor prescribed him medication that caused him to fall asleep at the wheel. According to the Bangor Daily News, 60-year-old Jeffrey Quimby of Winterport and his wife claim a doctor at St. Joseph was negligent when he prescribed four medications, without informing him that one of them could cause drowsiness.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Natural resources – Part 1

As the preceding articles have at least partly shown, pre-European inhabitants of the Kennebec Valley lived off the land, using natural resources to provide food, shelter, clothing, transport, decoration and other necessities and frivolities. The first Europeans, arriving in small (by our standards) ships, had no choice but to imitate...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine business owner pleads guilty to federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud

BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a bank fraud scheme tied to Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to court records, Nathan Reardon, 44, formerly of Brewer, owned and controlled Global Disruptive Technologies Inc., a Bangor-based business. In April 2020, Reardon obtained a $59,145 Paycheck Protection Program loan for Global Disruptive Technologies Inc. using false employee wage information and false supporting payroll documentation. Documents say Reardon then improperly spent the Paycheck Protection Program funds on items and expenses he knew were not covered by the program. After receiving the first loan, Reardon submitted additional fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications to the same bank in April and May 2020. Two of the applications were for companies that had no active business operations, employees or payroll.
BANGOR, ME

