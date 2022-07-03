Nicole Kidman Leaves Fans Emotional After Sharing Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo With Keith Urban: ‘Happy Anniversary!’

Splash News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been warming fans’ hearts for years— from their cute red carpet appearances to Urban’s songs about her to their swoon-worthy posts to each other on Instagram! The Big Little Lies actress, 55, just posted a never-before-seen photo of the couple on their wedding day, and naturally, fans can’t get enough.

To honor their 16 year wedding anniversary, Kidman wrote in her caption, “Sweet XVI” with a red heart emoji and added, “Remember this like it was yesterday.” In the stunning photo, Kidman and Urban are seen lighting candles, and she shared the image with her 8.4 million followers who headed to the comment section to congratulate the lovebirds on their special day. “We love you two so much! Happy Anniversary beautiful couple!” one fan wrote while another added, “gorgeous pic and gorgeous duo!” Others left thousands of hearts, heart-eyes and candle emojis.

Urban, 54, also shared a sweet photo with his 2.6 million IG followers honoring his wife and relationship. The one Urban chose is a more recent (but no less adorable!) snap, showing the two of them on a date at a restaurant while smiling for the camera. In his caption, the “Somebody Like You” hitmaker wrote, “HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY.” (So cute!) Since their 2006 wedding day, Kidman and Urban welcomed 2 daughters: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11.

Happy anniversary!