ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicole Kidman Leaves Fans Emotional After Sharing Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo With Keith Urban: ‘Happy Anniversary!’

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbyg0_0gU2PRUK00
Splash News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been warming fans’ hearts for years— from their cute red carpet appearances to Urban’s songs about her to their swoon-worthy posts to each other on Instagram! The Big Little Lies actress, 55, just posted a never-before-seen photo of the couple on their wedding day, and naturally, fans can’t get enough.

To honor their 16 year wedding anniversary, Kidman wrote in her caption, “Sweet XVI” with a red heart emoji and added, “Remember this like it was yesterday.” In the stunning photo, Kidman and Urban are seen lighting candles, and she shared the image with her 8.4 million followers who headed to the comment section to congratulate the lovebirds on their special day. “We love you two so much! Happy Anniversary beautiful couple!” one fan wrote while another added, “gorgeous pic and gorgeous duo!” Others left thousands of hearts, heart-eyes and candle emojis.

Urban, 54, also shared a sweet photo with his 2.6 million IG followers honoring his wife and relationship. The one Urban chose is a more recent (but no less adorable!) snap, showing the two of them on a date at a restaurant while smiling for the camera. In his caption, the “Somebody Like You” hitmaker wrote, “HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY.” (So cute!) Since their 2006 wedding day, Kidman and Urban welcomed 2 daughters: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11.

Happy anniversary!

Comments / 16

Marge Pickell
2d ago

I was married 51 and a 1/2 years to the best gift GOD ever gave me and I hope they have the same type of a relationship I love them both❌️⭕️❌️⭕️💕

Reply
6
Angel Jade Austin
1d ago

It appears they are happy and have a family .That is a good second marriage then when she married Tom Cruise they adopted two children all of which she does not see or have relationship with by their choices .Being with Mr .Cruise was not good for them both it ended and now Nicole has a great life a successful career and loving children ..

Reply
2
Related
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photo From Wedding to Keith Urban

In honor of their wedding anniversary, Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding with Keith Urban. To celebrate 16 years of marital bliss, Kidman captioned a photo of the two lighting candles at what appeared to be their reception, "Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever." Several famous faces shared their congrats on the milestone. Kidman and Urban remain one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They began dating in 2005 and wed the following year in Sydney, Australia. Together, they share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
DoYouRemember?

Bindi Irwin Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Parents That Has Fans Won Over

Through social media, the Irwin family has reached millions of fans the world over. Though Steve Irwin died in 2006, he is remembered by his family, and widow Terri Irwin (née Raines) just honored what would have been their 30th anniversary. Daughter Bindi Irwin also marked the occasion by sharing an all-new photo of her parents that have fans starstruck with the famous couple all over again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Keith Urban
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Happy Anniversary
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Fourth Of July Photo Is Going Viral

Happy Fourth of July, everyone. As the United States celebrates its birthday on Monday, millions of Americans are discussing their ideal backyard cookout spreads. Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick appears to have one preferred food item: dip. Patrick took to Instagram on Monday to show off her ideal...
MOTORSPORTS
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Wraps His Arms Around Wife Faith Hill In Sweet PDA Photo At London Event

It’s a date night for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! The famous couple sweetly smiled together at the June 20 Paramount+ UK Launch event in London and looked as in love as ever. Tim, 55, sweetly wrapped his arms around his wife and held her by the waist as they posed on the carpet. Faith, 54, donned a gorgeous ensemble consisting of a sparkly high-waisted dark gray pencil skirt and matching cropped blazer. The blazer was left open to reveal her sexy sheer lace bodysuit underneath. She finished the look with a pair of black heels and accessorized with dangling earrings. Her hair was brushed into soft, elegant curls and she wore a bright coral lipstick to add a pop of color.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy