Interest rate-setters have signalled that bigger hikes may be on the cards as the Bank of England looks to do “whatever is necessary” to stop rocketing inflation from becoming long-term.Deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the Bank would take action to stop the recent surge in inflation to 40-year highs from becoming embedded in the economy.And the Bank’s top economist, Huw Pill, said separately in a speech that interest rates may need to rise at a quicker pace to rein in “uncomfortably high” inflation.We will do whatever is necessary to ensure that as this...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO