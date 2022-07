Retired Monmouth Roseville Varsity Basketball Coach Chuck Grant continues to pursue the game of round ball on the court in an over 50 league in Chicago…. “You start thinking about a bunch of old guys playing, real competitive. It’s fun. The team I was on this year, I think I knew one guy before I started playing. it is great because we have this six-foot five guy to rebound, I was talking to him one night and getting to know him, I said how old are you, he said 74 man, and said get out of here, you would have never guessed it, absolutely never guessed it.”

