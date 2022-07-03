ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essence Fest Eye Candy Round Up

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
 3 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Essence Fest is in full swing this year and all of our favorite celebrities are out and about enjoying the festivities. Held in New Orleans, the annual event brings out the best in music, fashion, television, film, books, and more all in honor of a celebration of Black excellence and a lot of fun.

While we’re certainly enjoying the panels and concerts happening all weekend long, we can’t help but to notice all of the eye candy that this event has brought out! From Method Man to Nas to Tank and everybody in between, check out our round up of all of the gorgeous Black men in attendance at the annual festival.

1. Method Man

Source:Getty

Method Man was in attendance of the annual event looking as handsome as ever in this blue fit.

2. Lance Gross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRbmV_0gU14zIj00
Source:Getty

One of our faves, Lance Gross, was also in the building showing off his glowing skin.

3. Rotimi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fy6Ax_0gU14zIj00 Source:Getty

Rotimi spoke at SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel broadcast live the event and had us swooning with his gorgeous smile.

4. Nas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7GPy_0gU14zIj00 Source:Getty

Nas took to the stage to perform during the 2022 Essence Festival and swerved swag on a platter.

5. Michael Ealy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzmtB_0gU14zIj00
Source:Getty

Michael Ealy was also in the building and looked quite dapper as he posed for the cameras at the annual event.

6. Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3EZh_0gU14zIj00 Source:Getty

Tank looked too cool as he showed off his gorgeous smile at the event.

7. Kofi Siriboe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asR17_0gU14zIj00 Source:Getty

Kofi Siriboe’s smile had us all weak in the knees as he posed for the cameras at the annual festival.

Michael Ealy
Lance Gross
