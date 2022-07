AUBURN, New York (WWNY) - John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Auburn Community Hospital. John was born January 31, 1962 in Canton, a son of Gerald and Susan (Fenlong) Bessette. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School with the Class of 1980 and worked for 14 years at the Kraft Foods plant as plant faciltator before an automobile accident left his disabled. A marriage to Tammy Burke ended in divorce.

