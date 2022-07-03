Council in hot water for lack of transparency on the absence of the CEO

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Brian Protiva is to step down as CEO. After a transition period of several weeks, Protiva will assume the role of vice chairman of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (the holding company of Adtran and ADVA). Christoph Glingener will be appointed ADVA’s new CEO and will also continue as the company’s CTO. During Protiva’s 25-year tenure as chief executive officer, he successfully steered the company from a small start-up to an industry leader in metro WDM and Ethernet access devices. As ADVA is about to complete its business combination with Adtran, Protiva will support the further unification of the companies over the coming months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005829/en/ Brian Protiva, CEO, ADVA (Photo: Business Wire)

