Council in hot water for lack of transparency on the absence of the CEO

By The New Zealand Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former New Plymouth mayor has criticized the council for its lack of transparency about why its chief executive is absent from his post. Craig Stevenson, who earns around $370,000 a year, is on furlough for an undisclosed period following an emergency board meeting last month. The closed meeting...

