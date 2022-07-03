ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Essence Fest Eye Candy Round Up

By Sharde Gillam
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

Essence Fest is in full swing this year and all of our favorite celebrities are out and about enjoying the festivities. Held in New Orleans, the annual event brings out the best in music, fashion, television, film, books, and more all in honor of a celebration of Black excellence and a lot of fun.

While we’re certainly enjoying the panels and concerts happening all weekend long, we can’t help but to notice all of the eye candy that this event has brought out! From Method Man to Nas to Tank and everybody in between, check out our round up of all of the gorgeous Black men in attendance at the annual festival.

Essence Fest Eye Candy Round Up was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Method Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zv0mK_0gU0eDUF00

Method Man was in attendance of the annual event looking as handsome as ever in this blue fit.

2. Lance Gross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPvnA_0gU0eDUF00

One of our faves, Lance Gross, was also in the building showing off his glowing skin.

3. Rotimi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9SPF_0gU0eDUF00

Rotimi spoke at SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel broadcast live the event and had us swooning with his gorgeous smile.

Photos

Get Informed!

4. Nas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaPQ9_0gU0eDUF00

Nas took to the stage to perform during the 2022 Essence Festival and swerved swag on a platter.

5. Michael Ealy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v95qw_0gU0eDUF00

Michael Ealy was also in the building and looked quite dapper as he posed for the cameras at the annual event.

6. Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Olely_0gU0eDUF00

Tank looked too cool as he showed off his gorgeous smile at the event.

7. Kofi Siriboe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xVy9_0gU0eDUF00

Kofi Siriboe’s smile had us all weak in the knees as he posed for the cameras at the annual festival.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talking With Tami

Ashanti Honored At ‘Black Excellence Brunch’ In New Orleans

The ESSENCE Festival edition of the iconic Black Excellence Brunch was held on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, and was sponsored by Hallmark and Cantu at the historic Treme Market Branch in New Orleans, La. The brunch honored the princess of Hip Hop & R&B, Ashanti. The Black Excellence Brunch is one of the most anticipated and exclusive brunches during the weekend of ESSENCE Festival. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic the private brunch came back to New Orleans with a bang! Notable guests in attendance included Jordin Sparks, Melinda Williams, Major, and others!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Edition took 'Every Little Step' to close the 2022 Essence Festival on a high note

The Essence Festival of Culture is culturally and commercially significant enough to spin off other, simultaneously events in New Orleans. One such piggybacking event during the 2022 Essence Fest was Sunday night’s 25th anniversary celebration of Wyclef Jean’s “The Carnival” album in the French Quarter at the Toulouse Theatre. Just as Wyclef did two nights earlier at the Essence Fest itself, he reunited with Lauryn Hill once again.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hudsonvalleypress.com

Essence Festival: Birthday Party That Has Grown

Warning: Undefined array key "id" in /homepages/1/d829385830/htdocs/clickandbuilds/HudsonValleyPress/wp-content/plugins/bsa-plugin-pro-scripteo/lib/functions.php on line 2021. “It’s within our DNA as black women, and some of it is within the historical evolution of who we are as black women, where we were trained and groomed to give so much of ourselves. Essence was specifically created to be a platform where we gave to her. We’re not looking to take from her or to put more of a burden on her, but we just want her to come in a safe space – whether it’s with her girlfriends, herself, if she wants to bring her family, it’s up to her – but it’s all about her. It doesn’t matter what’s surrounding her; she comes and she gets energized and she feels rejuvenated and she feels safe and comforted.” Joy A. Profet, former Essence Communications CEO.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
fox8live.com

After days of concerts & seminars, Essence Fest-goers begin heading home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While some Essence Festival-goers remain in town for the 4th of July celebration many others began heading home. And people who make their living shuttling passengers say the multi-day festival provided a huge boost to their business. Louis Armstrong International Airport was busy as thousands of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rene Cizio

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans minority and female-owned restaurant to be featured in Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS — As Essence Fest takes over New Orleans, the Black-owned restaurant, Vyoone's in the Warehouse District, is happy to have a full house once again. The restaurant has seen a decline in business in the past three years because of COVID-19, hurricanes, and now inflation. However, Yvonne Segue's restaurant is back in full business because of the crowd of the Essence Festival.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Method Man
Person
Lance Gross
Person
Nas
Smithonian

The Oldest Footage of New Orleans Has Been Found

After decades of searching for the footage, Arthur Hardy, the publisher of an annual New Orleans Mardi Gras guide, had nearly given up. He was looking for a film of the Mardi Gras parade from 1898 that was only rumored to exist, the New York Times’ Alex Traub writes. Numerous calls to experts and institutions like the Library of Congress and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had been unsuccessful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A beloved French Quarter statue is back where she belongs, with marks of vandalism removed

The bronze statue of a languid young woman seated on the edge of a small fountain near Decatur Street, carted off after being vandalized nine months ago, has been bolted back in place. The graffiti and random decoration that marred the artwork expertly stripped away, “Michelle” is as bright and unblemished as the day she made her debut in 1984, much to the relief of those who hold her dear.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Candy#Television#Round Up#Localevent#Local Life#Siriusxm#Heart Soul Channel#Tank Tank
bizneworleans.com

Cantrell, Morial, Other Notables Honored at CROWN Awards

NEW ORLEANS — Personal care brand Dove presented the first in-person CROWN Awards, hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist/activist Tashara Parker, on July 3 at the Westin New Orleans hotel. The event honored those who have made contributions to culture, community, entrepreneurship, entertainment and the advancement of Black beauty. July...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
fox8live.com

FOX 8 bids farewell to Kim Holden

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thoughtful, kind, dependable, wise, loyal, dedicated, mentor, friend: all of these are words used to describe Kim Holden by her colleagues who have worked alongside her for years. After 34 years at FOX 8, Kim has decided to retire. Kim is a Louisiana girl through and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy