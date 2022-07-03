ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Warriors interested in Kevin Durant? – NBA Sports

By chrisbarrese
jioforme.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Mark J. Spears, the Golden State Warriors are a team that “watches” Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who demanded a trade from the team. “Spears pointed out that the deal involving Jordan Poole,...

www.jioforme.com

fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving vs. Russell Westbrook Career Comparison: Kyrie Has An NBA Championship, But That Is Not Enough

Both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook could retire tomorrow, and both would likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are two of the most decorated point guards in the history of the league. With their talent, the league has been mesmerized for the last decade. From Irving’s Game 7 three-pointer to Westbrook’s triple-double history, both have long resumes of accomplishments that have them stand out in comparison to others.
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant isn't looking for a Warriors reunion | THE HERD

Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd on this Holiday Monday to talk the latest in NBA news, starting off with the trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant. Ric talks to Colin about the likelihood of KD landing with his former team, the Golden State Warriors, and if he thinks KD is even up for that. Plus, the two discuss what teams would work best for him, and whether he's the kind of player that easily fits into any team's culture.
Yardbarker

Juan Toscano-Anderson Gives Emotional Farewell to Golden State Warriors

The Lakers signed for free agents on the first day of NBA free agency on Thursday. None of their names were exactly game changers, but will hopefully help the Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham in their quest to get younger and improve their defense. One of the signings was Juan Toscano-Anderson who spent three years with the Warriors.
FOX Sports

NBA's top 5 players: Where do Kevin Durant, Steph Curry rank?

When discussing the top five current players in the NBA, what holds more value: individual accolades, team success or a combination of both?. Skip Bayless broke it all down on "Undisputed" by ranking the top five players currently in the league. A spoiler: He had Kevin Durant at the top.
fadeawayworld.net

Only 6 NBA Point Guards Have Won The Finals MVP Award: Stephen Curry Finally Joins The List

The point guards in the NBA these days are required to do a lot on the floor, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points and using their point guards to accomplish that. Since they are the players bringing the ball up the floor most of the time and leading the offense as a direct extension of the coach, a great point guard can make your team just as a bad point guard can hurt your team. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players in the game today including Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Trae Young playing at MVP levels at the point guard position. For the best point guards, winning scoring titles, assist titles, or even leading a team to strong records year after year comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they control the game.
fadeawayworld.net

Building The Perfect NBA Shooting Guard: James Harden's Basketball IQ, Klay Thompson's Shooting

There are many roles that a shooting guard has to play on the basketball court. Usually, a shooting guard is a team’s primary scoring option or at the very least someone who has to get his hands on the ball nearly every possession. Guys like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and Jerry West are the best examples of this. Scoring is a shooting guard’s main objective but there is much more to it.
