Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heating up for the 4th!

By Alex Libby
KARK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Clouds will break up and clear out as we head into the evening. We will have another muggy night with patchy fog possible in the morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 70s. INDEPENDENCE...

www.kark.com

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerously hot temperatures Wednesday!

Little Rock was 96° at noon with a heat index of 106°. The high temperature in Little Rock will be 100°. The rain chance today is low to none, unfortunately. Today is the third day in a row where we have had a Heat Advisory. Count on having a heat advisory through Saturday. Heat index values will climb above 105° each afternoon. Where there is the Excessive Heat Warning, heat indices will get over 110°.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It just keeps getting hotter

Dangerous heat today. Temperatures will get close to 100 this afternoon with heat indices over 105°. So, like yesterday, there will be a Heat Advisory again from Noon-8 PM. We’ll likely have a heat advisory all week long. Temperatures are starting in the upper 70s and low 80s...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas State
KHBS

Arkansas' hot, dry weather is impacting agriculture

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are officially in normal conditions on the drought monitor. But that could change. The last measurable rain fell in Fayetteville on June 6, according to the Washington County Agriculture Department. Since then, hot and dry weather has dominated the entire region and there is no significant rainfall in the forecast.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Happy Independence Day! It’ll be hot

Happy 4th of July! In typical fashion it will be a hot day in Arkansas on our country’s 246th birthday. Our day is staring off mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s. It’ll probably be back to 80° by 8 AM. It will be in the low 90s at Noon, and then we’ll reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96°. A spot or two in West Arkansas may reach 100° today.
KARK

Heat dome returns to Arkansas: How long will it stick around?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a brief break from the extreme heat, Arkansas is back under the heat dome. A heat dome is essentially like a convective oven over an area. In scientific terms, a heat dome is when a strong area of high pressure combines with the influence of La Niña. This creates an area of extreme heat trapped under the area of high pressure, making it a dome of heat.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More showers Sunday

TONIGHT: The leftover clouds from the Saturday afternoon showers will dissipate. A southeast wind of 5-10 mph will continue to bring humid and sticky air into Arkansas. The temperature will drop into the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. SUNDAY: We will see another day with rain and storms widespread...
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas farmers experiencing bollworm explosion

The numbers of a common, damaging pest in Arkansas row crops have surged in the last several weeks. Bollworms, a moth caterpillar, are typically found in cotton, soybean and corn crops. The insect emerges as a moth in mid-May and then spreads its larva onto crops, according to farmprogress.com. Hungry bollworms can damage soybean pods, corn ears and cotton bolls and squares.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Outside

Our Readers Name Their Top 6 Arkansas Lakes

There are over 2400 lakes in The Natural State over 5 acres in size. Last month we asked our readers to name their favorite lakes as they head out into the summer heat. Arkansas lakes are known for their beautiful, clean water, many of these lakes are among the clearest in the county. The lakes offer almost every water sport imaginable, boating and fishing, waterskiing, paddling, swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving.
ARKANSAS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
SIKESTON, MO
5newsonline.com

Hammerhead worms found across Arkansas | What to know about the invasive species

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Hammerhead worms are not new to the Natural State, but a rise in sightings is leading to several questions about the invasive species. Experts with the University of Arkansas (U of A) System Division of Agriculture say that the worms have been reported in at least 10 Arkansas counties, including parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Planted acreage for all major Arkansas crops falls from March forecast

LITTLE ROCK — Planted acreage for all major commodity crops fell from growers’ stated planting intentions in March, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Scott Stiles, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the across-the-board drop came...
ARKANSAS STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Southern Missouri near New Madrid, Home of Violent 1811 Quake

Two earthquakes struck southern Missouri today, including one near New Madrid, home of a violent string of earthquakes that struck the United States in 1811 and 1812 and reversed the direction of water flowing down the Mississippi River. Fortunately, today’s earthquakes were relatively weak, with only a dozen reports of shaking received by USGS. However, today’s two earthquakes are among 20 that have hit the region in the last 30 days.
MISSOURI STATE
KARK 4 News

Arkansas gas prices drop on Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many should consider filling up their tanks as gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas. AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.36 per gallon. This price is down one cent from Sunday and eight cents from a week ago. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.33 per gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE

