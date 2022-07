After being named National League Pitcher of the Month in June, Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara looks to stay hot in his first start in July. The hard-throwing right-hander leads the majors in innings (115 1/3) and he’s third overall in ERA (1.95). Appearing to be a lock to be an All-Star for the second time, Alcantara also should receive consideration to start in the Midsummer Classic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO