Portsmouth, NH

Rare Civil War era American Flag with 33 stars on display in New Hampshire

By Shawn Taylor
globalcirculate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, N.H. – A rare Civil War era American flag is on display on Sunday in New Hampshire. The...

globalcirculate.com

WMUR.com

Pair gets engaged on M/S Mount Washington dinner cruise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A proposal story is getting a lot of attention online. Crew members of the M/S Mount Washington are congratulating Duncan and Courtney, a couple who became engaged while on the dinner cruise Sunday night. Management and crew are wishing the two a lifetime of happiness.
MANCHESTER, NH
State
Kansas State
City
Government
State
New Hampshire State
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Person
Abraham Lincoln
97X

Police Looking For The Portsmouth Public Pool Pooper

Hundreds of people looking to take an Independence Day dip in the pool at their local city pool were disappointed to find out that the pool would not be open for America's Birthday. The city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced the pool was closed due to "apparent acts of vandalism"...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester residents celebrate Independence Day

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester held its annual Independence Day celebration at Arms Park on Sunday. Local businesses told News 9 they were thrilled to make their returns after having to sit out the last few years due to the pandemic. "It is awesome to be back,”...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Public Pool in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Closed Due to Vandalism

A public pool in Portsmouth, New Hampshire was forced to close on the July Fourth holiday after it was the target of vandalism. The city's public works department tweeted Monday morning that the outdoor pool at Peirce Island was closed. The city hopes to have it reopened by Tuesday. It...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Group accuses court of increasing racism and bigotry after Massachusetts woman gets no jail time in attack on Spanish-speaking family

Boston, MA – A rights group called for change after a Massachusetts woman received no jail time in an attack on a Spanish-speaking family. Stephanie Armstrong was sentenced Thursday in connection with an assault on a Latinx mother and minor in East Boston after Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, who was also involved with the crime, was sentenced earlier this year.
#American War#Civil War#American Flag#Union
94.9 HOM

Cat Lovers Rejoice: Only Cat Cafe is Getting Ready to Open in Newmarket, NH

Your first question might be "what is a cat café?". That's what I was asked as I stumbled across The Tipsy Tabby Facebook page. Let me explain. A cat café is a place to go and spend time in the comfort of kitties. It's a café for cat lovers, but more than that, it's a place to meet, eat, and drink with fellow cat people. It's a café for like-minded people to gather. Isn't' that what a dog park is, too? Sure it is, except cats are often indoor pets, so the idea of a cat café is really about the personalities of cats and people.
NEWMARKET, NH
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Break
Politics
NECN

Crowd Shoots Fireworks at Police Helping Shooting Victim in Maine on July 4

Police in Portland, Maine, deployed pepper balls on Monday night, July 4, when members of a crowd shot fireworks at the officers, who were attending to a shooting victim. Portland police said they responded to a report of a man who had been shot near a park on Monday night. Police said they were rendering aid to the victim when a crowd nearby became hostile and discharged fireworks at them.
CBS Boston

Hike rescued after falling headfirst on Mount Monadnock

JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released. 

