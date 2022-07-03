ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher by day, cat rescuer by night

By Katie Streit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Fla. – This week's Everyday Hero isn’t just a leader in her classroom, she’s also leading the way in her community. On her time off, she’s capturing stray cats, helping them get neutered, and putting them back out into the community. And no, we’re not kitten you! It’s a...

IFLScience

Florida Town Placed Into Quarantine After Giant African Land Snails Invade

A town in Florida has been placed under quarantine measures after giant African land snails were found in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The snails, which can grow up to 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in length, are damaging to vegetation and agriculture given their massive appetites, and can even feed on carcass bones at a push when other calcium-rich foods are scarce. They also pose a threat to human health more directly, as they carry the parasite Angiostrongylus cantonensis, or rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis in humans.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Free butterfly workshop for children being held in Ocala this weekend

Local children between the ages of 4 and 14 are invited to attend a free workshop in Ocala this weekend that will teach them about butterflies. The Children’s Butterfly Workshop will be held on Saturday, July 9, and a second workshop will also take place on Saturday, July 23, at the Garden Spot of the Sunshine State located at 5960 S Pine Avenue.
OCALA, FL
Lifestyle
villages-news.com

Another congregation moving to ‘church row’ raises concerns about traffic

Another church planned for Wildwood’s “church row” along County Road 462 East drew some opposition Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board. Encounter Church, currently based in Coleman, wants to build a 12,000-square-foot church on the north side of CR 462 about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 301.
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

Port Orange man beat crying cat to death with bat, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Port Orange man was arrested Tuesday after police said he beat a cat with a bat, tossed the animal down an embankment and killed it with several more strikes after it began to cry out, according to a charging affidavit. Justin Gale, 28, was...
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

Missing endangered Clermont teen found, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police say a missing 16-year-old who was considered endangered has been found. Police said Gabriel Antonio Betancourt was last seen around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday at Hillside Villa Apartments. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest...
CLERMONT, FL
mycbs4.com

Kitten rescued from a storm drain in Ocala

A kitten was rescued in more than one way last night, July 6th. The Ocala Police Department (OPD) says a woman was stopped at a red light near SW College Rd and SW 26th St. While stopped, the woman reported that she could hear a kitten crying from a storm drain nearby, the Police Department says.
OCALA, FL
mynews13.com

Lack of LGBTQ+ resources in Lake Co. cause community to look towards Orlando

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A study by ‘The Trevor Project’ said LGBTQ youth in rural areas and small towns had slightly greater odds of experiencing symptoms of depression. Nearly half of those kids in rural areas and small towns stated their community was not very accepting of LGBTQ people compared to just over a quarter of those in urban and suburban areas.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Thousands of Marion County students to receive free backpacks ahead of new school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students in Marion County are set to receive free backpacks filled with supplies just in time for school to start this fall. The first-ever community giveback is a joint effort between AdventHealth Ocala, the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County and Marion County Public Schools. It is being supported by Thaddeus Bullard, better known as WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil, and his Bullard Family Foundation.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on firework displays

Several residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic of firework displays. “It’s always the few who ruin it for the rest of us. The few who set off their fireworks for four to five nights instead of just the one that we’re celebrating. The few who waste their money buying mortars and setting them off at 5 p.m. You can’t see them in daylight. If you want to make noise, buy firecrackers. Still, at 5 p.m., I’m just getting my animals’ calming meds ready to add with their dinner to help them handle things better. Wait until it’s dark. I’m not totally opposed to people wanting to set off some of their own fireworks, but I am definitely opposed to people doing it all wrong and not having common sense. And yes, I also get aggravated having to clean up all their debris, and I’m very happy when it is all finally over for a few months,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
OCALA, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Keep Your Pets Calms During Fireworks

ORLANDO — July 4 means fantastic celebrations, and in Orlando, there’s the major holiday bash known as Festival On The Fountain, which ends with a fireworks spectacular. While the fireworks can be exciting to watch, the explosions in the sky can be scary for your pets. Unexpected loud noises can cause fear and anxiety in your pets, especially cats. So, how can you keep your pets feeling safe, and create an enjoyable Independence Day for them?
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents discuss complaints from city’s newcomers

Several Ocalans recently submitted letters to discuss multiple complaints that they have heard from some of the city’s newest residents. “Why do people move to a city and do nothing but complain about the roads, the airport, the store availability, the housing, etc.? Would you not be better off embracing the great wonderful things that Ocala has to offer? Yes, traffic has gotten worse with more people moving here. Yes, we need an airport. Costco would be wonderful, and so would more restaurant choices and less gas stations, diners, self storage facilities, and car washes. But we are surrounded by nature and are still fortunate enough to be a small town. Enjoy, people, and stop complaining,” says Ocala resident Linda Halaychik.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala man airlifted for treatment after thrown overboard from boat in King's Bay

An Ocala man was airlifted for treatment after he was thrown overboard on Independence Day from a boat in King’s Bay, Crystal River. According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) boating incident report obtained Tuesday, July 5, a 27 foot, 6 inch Caymas boat and its five occupants struck a large wake from another vessel at around 5:02 p.m. Monday near Pete’s Pier Marina.
OCALA, FL

