ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Hill, NJ

Trash & Recycling Curbside Collection Notice

pinehillboronj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTE: There will be no trash/recycling curbside collection on...

www.pinehillboronj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjsentinel.com

Longtime Somers Point eyesore gets cleaned up

SOMERS POINT — A longtime eyesore was removed from a major intersection in the city late last month and two planned projects in the vicinity promise better things to come. Brothers Sean, Todd and Chris Scarborough of Scarborough Properties met with City Council President Janice Johnston and Councilman Richard DePamphilis on June 21 at the corner of Maryland and Bay avenues, where workers were demolishing a two-story cinderblock building that had been on the property for decades.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Hill, NJ
PennLive.com

Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Patriotism On Display At Fourth Of July Celebrations In Bucks County

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Families came out to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bucks County. Patriotism was on full display. It was an old-fashioned Fourth of July outside the Fonthill Castle in Doylestown that kicked off with the kids’ bike parade. “Yesterday, we went and spent the whole day getting the bikes ready and they were so excited,” Dan Cassarella said. The annual gathering aims to bring pastimes of a previous era to a new generation. “I’ve never met him. He just looked like a good candidate to get on there and he was brave,” volunteer Sue said. Although volunteer Sue just met...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
InsideClimate News

A Vast Refinery Site in Philadelphia Is Being Redeveloped and Called ‘The Bellwether District.’ But for Black Residents Nearby, Justice Awaits

One minute, the 3-year-old was playing tag in the grass—her braided hair bouncing with each step—while the hulking remains of a 150-year-old oil refinery loomed nearby. Then, suddenly, she couldn’t breathe. Many residents here in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia live with asthma and other chronic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

Voorhees Regional Branch Closed Tuesday

The M. Allan Vogelson Regional Branch, located at 203 Laurel Road in Voorhees, of the Camden County Library System, will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. The library website and calendar are also currently not working based on the outage, which should be restored by tomorrow. “PSE&G is...
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
987thecoast.com

Vineland Cuts Trash Hauling Services in Half

Trash hauling services in Vineland are being cut in half. City officials have a new agreement with its trash hauler and have agreed to once per week pickup, instead of twice per week. City officials call the deal an interim agreement. The post Vineland Cuts Trash Hauling Services in Half...
VINELAND, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

The Philadelphia Inquirer Offers Advice on Must-see Doylestown Restaurants, Sights, and Shops

Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay as it offers a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown. Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay because it has a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown with great dining and shopping options as well as unique museums and a retro movie theater, writes Michelle Reese for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
thelakewoodscoop.com

What the New State Budget Means For Lakewood: An Explainer

It was a busy week in Trenton last week, with the Legislature approving, and Governor Murphy signing, the $50.6 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2023. But in addition to the budget, the Legislature also voted on hundreds of other bills, some which may be of great benefit to many Lakewood families.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
seaislenews.com

Shark Catching Draws Attention in Sea Isle

Is it time to cue up the spine-chilling theme music from the 1975 blockbuster movie “Jaws?”. Photos and video have been circulating on social media in recent weeks showing sharks being caught off the beach in Sea Isle City or cruising around not too far offshore. Now, a local...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
chainstoreage.com

PREIT sells land at Moorestown Mall for multifamily housing development

Before COVID-19 got all Class A mall developers considering new uses for their well-located land, PREIT CEO Joe Coradino said he would consider selling off surrounding mall property to multifamily developers in dense regions needing housing. Now his second such deal is done. PREIT today closed on the sale of...
MOORESTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy