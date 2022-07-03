ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Hill, NJ

GRANT APPLICATION AND MANAGEMENT CONSULTANT SERVICES

pinehillboronj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Borough of Pine Hill has posted a Request For...

www.pinehillboronj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
camdencounty.com

Voorhees Regional Branch Closed Tuesday

The M. Allan Vogelson Regional Branch, located at 203 Laurel Road in Voorhees, of the Camden County Library System, will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. The library website and calendar are also currently not working based on the outage, which should be restored by tomorrow. “PSE&G is...
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Hill, NJ
chainstoreage.com

PREIT sells land at Moorestown Mall for multifamily housing development

Before COVID-19 got all Class A mall developers considering new uses for their well-located land, PREIT CEO Joe Coradino said he would consider selling off surrounding mall property to multifamily developers in dense regions needing housing. Now his second such deal is done. PREIT today closed on the sale of...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM OC SHERIFF

OC Sheriff Alert: Please do not swim after hours in the ocean or the bay. There are no lifeguards working after 6pm in most towns!. The Benny’s/Shoobies swear they know better. Jefrey Roseff on July 3, 2022 - 19:25 at 19:25. The Benny’s/Shoobies swear they know better. Jefrey...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Hill
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
camdencounty.com

Road Work to Cause Road Closures, Lane Shifts in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be returning to Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden from Wednesday July 6 through Tuesday July 12 to repair gas mains. Work will be conducted at the intersection of Mt. Ephraim and Ferry avenues. There will be a lane shift on Mt. Ephraim Avenue between Sayrs and Woodlynne avenues at one point in the project, a lane shift between Ferry and Woodlynne avenues at another point and a partial road closure westbound between Ferry Avenue and Fairview Street at a third point.
CAMDEN, NJ
InsideClimate News

A Vast Refinery Site in Philadelphia Is Being Redeveloped and Called ‘The Bellwether District.’ But for Black Residents Nearby, Justice Awaits

One minute, the 3-year-old was playing tag in the grass—her braided hair bouncing with each step—while the hulking remains of a 150-year-old oil refinery loomed nearby. Then, suddenly, she couldn’t breathe. Many residents here in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia live with asthma and other chronic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
centraljersey.com

Central New Jersey’s only Black history museum held first Juneteenth celebration

The Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum – central New Jersey’s only Black history museum – held its first Juneteenth celebration. The family-friendly event, “Freedom Forward,” was held on June 18 at the Mt. Zion AME Church in Skillman, which is listed on the National Historic Register, and the adjacent True Farmstead, a historic African American-owned property recently purchased by the Stoutsburg Sourland African American (SSAAM)and the Sourland Conservancy.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Consultant#Professional Services#Rfp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy