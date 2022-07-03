GRANT APPLICATION AND MANAGEMENT CONSULTANT SERVICES

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be returning to Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden from Wednesday July 6 through Tuesday July 12 to repair gas mains. Work will be conducted at the intersection of Mt. Ephraim and Ferry avenues. There will be a lane shift on Mt. Ephraim Avenue between Sayrs and Woodlynne avenues at one point in the project, a lane shift between Ferry and Woodlynne avenues at another point and a partial road closure westbound between Ferry Avenue and Fairview Street at a third point.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO