GRANT APPLICATION AND MANAGEMENT CONSULTANT SERVICES

CAMDEN, NJ — A Camden County, New Jersey resident admitted conspiring to fraudulently obtain 30 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) totaling more than $3 million, and to laundering the proceeds, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Rhonda Thomas, 38, of Sicklerville, New Jersey,...
SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — A health coalition in Camden is getting millions of dollars to expand services as part of New Jersey's $50 billion budget just signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy. Helping the homeless and others going through struggles with mental health and addiction is the...
The M. Allan Vogelson Regional Branch, located at 203 Laurel Road in Voorhees, of the Camden County Library System, will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. The library website and calendar are also currently not working based on the outage, which should be restored by tomorrow. “PSE&G is...
For nearly 80 years The Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club has been a place for fishermen to meet up and clean fish that grew into a place to welcome Coast Guard recruits who cannot go home for the holidays. It’s been a place to host birthdays and wakes, to watch Eagles games and plan fund-raisers.
Someone on our Next-Door App complained that their husband's credit card got hacked, possibly at a gas station in the Marlton-Cherry Hill area in the last few weeks. The posting was followed by over 75 comments in less than a day, claiming that many other people have had similar experiences.
Before COVID-19 got all Class A mall developers considering new uses for their well-located land, PREIT CEO Joe Coradino said he would consider selling off surrounding mall property to multifamily developers in dense regions needing housing. Now his second such deal is done. PREIT today closed on the sale of...
OC Sheriff Alert: Please do not swim after hours in the ocean or the bay. There are no lifeguards working after 6pm in most towns!. The Benny’s/Shoobies swear they know better. Jefrey Roseff on July 3, 2022 - 19:25 at 19:25. The Benny’s/Shoobies swear they know better. Jefrey...
Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be returning to Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden from Wednesday July 6 through Tuesday July 12 to repair gas mains. Work will be conducted at the intersection of Mt. Ephraim and Ferry avenues. There will be a lane shift on Mt. Ephraim Avenue between Sayrs and Woodlynne avenues at one point in the project, a lane shift between Ferry and Woodlynne avenues at another point and a partial road closure westbound between Ferry Avenue and Fairview Street at a third point.
One minute, the 3-year-old was playing tag in the grass—her braided hair bouncing with each step—while the hulking remains of a 150-year-old oil refinery loomed nearby. Then, suddenly, she couldn’t breathe. Many residents here in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia live with asthma and other chronic...
The Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum – central New Jersey’s only Black history museum – held its first Juneteenth celebration. The family-friendly event, “Freedom Forward,” was held on June 18 at the Mt. Zion AME Church in Skillman, which is listed on the National Historic Register, and the adjacent True Farmstead, a historic African American-owned property recently purchased by the Stoutsburg Sourland African American (SSAAM)and the Sourland Conservancy.
Summer is here and temperatures are rising, prompting the Burlington County Health Department and Burlington County Sheriff’s Department to remind residents about the importance of preventing hot car deaths and injuries. “As we move into the summer and the scorching days of the year, we want to remind everyone...
SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel is stepping down effective immediately, SEPTA announced Tuesday. Inspector Charles Lawson will serve as the acting chief while officials search for a permanent replacement.
There has been a lot of criticism, all behind the scenes regarding former New Jersey Senator Chris Brown and his state of New Jersey full-time position as an executive assistant to Governor Phil Murphy. Some of the criticism has merit. Some of it does not. By most all accounts, Lieutenant...
STRATFORD, N.J. - For nearly 50 years, a Stratford, New Jersey man has set out on a walk every day, turning friends into family with every step. Joe Motolla has called Stratford his home since 1977, and he’s known for his long, daily walks around town. His community-building exercise...
MHS Lift Scholarship Fund recipients Emani Baines (center left) and Essence Holman (center right), both of Camden, proudly display Rowan University sweatshirts received in recognition of their full scholarships. Brothers Brett Levin (left) and Andy Levin (right) of MHS Lift established the fund in 2019. (Photo provided) Community Submitted Content.
WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera. Police aren't saying what the man may have done, or if he is a suspect in something. they only say at that they wish to identify him "in reference to an on-goinginvestigation." If...
Comments / 0