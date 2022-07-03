Lincoln police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Lincoln Police are looking for a bank robber. LPD Captain Winkler tells KLIN News, “At approximately 12:15 this afternoon. Lincoln Police Department officers responded to a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2640 Ticonderoga Drive. An individual did enter the bank and left with an undetermined amount of currency. At this time we do not believe there is a threat to the public. We have made no arrests as of yet and it is still an active investigation.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO