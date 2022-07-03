ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln police investigating fatal hit-and-run

 3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb.-Police in Lincoln are investigating a hit and run that left a Lincoln man dead. Police said the crash happened on Saturday at around 9:26 p.m., at the...

North Platte Post

Lincoln police identify victim of fatal hit and run

LINCOLN, Neb.-Lincoln police have identified the man killed in a hit and run on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of 37th and O Streets when a Ford Focus traveling westbound on O St. crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Subaru Forrester. The collision pushed the Subaru into a third vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Motorcyclist has serious injuries after east Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash from early Tuesday afternoon. LPD said, just after 12 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle at Russwood Parkway and O Street, just west of 84th Street. Police said the 24-year-old motorcyclist was westbound on O Street. A...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Police search for suspect after reported bank robbery in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are responding to a reported bank robbery at the U.S. Bank branch just north of 27th and Superior in Lincoln. It was reported during the noon hour Wednesday. Sgt. Munn with the Lincoln Police Department said the suspect is a white male, in his...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Man Assaulted And Robbed In Lincoln Park

Lincoln Police were called to Neighbor's Park at 30th and D Street at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a robbery. A 30 year old man told police he arranged to meet an unknown woman in the park. The man was then directed by the woman to a nearby alley where four unknown men assaulted him.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
kfornow.com

Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Tuesday Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–A 24-year-old man is in a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries, after his motorcycle and a truck collided just after noon on Tuesday west of 84th and "O" Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were sent out to the intersection of Russwood...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Releases Victim's Name In Deadly Hit and Run

LINCOLN—(News Release July 5)—The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred at 37th & O Street on Saturday, July 2, 2022. 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra of Lincoln was driving his silver Subaru Forester eastbound on O St when a gray Ford Focus crossed the center median and struck his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His vehicle then struck a white Chrysler 300. The driver and passenger both sustained minor injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One dead in crash near North 27th St

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened north of Lincoln Monday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. A white SUV sped through the stop sign at 27th and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. and went into a bean field. After hitting a berm, the SUV went airborne and rolled.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Bank Robbed During Noon Hour

Lincoln Police are looking for a bank robber. LPD Captain Winkler tells KLIN News, "At approximately 12:15 this afternoon. Lincoln Police Department officers responded to a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2640 Ticonderoga Drive. An individual did enter the bank and left with an undetermined amount of currency. At this time we do not believe there is a threat to the public. We have made no arrests as of yet and it is still an active investigation."
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln resident's vehicle shot at while driving

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department are investigating a shooting of a moving vehicle with children in it. LPD said police were dispatched to the 600 block of W A Street on a report of a weapons offence at 3:28 p.m. on July 4. The report said the 23-year-old...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LSO Identifies Man Killed In One Vehicle Crash

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was killed when his vehicle went off the road around 7:30 Monday evening near 27th and Arbor. Sheriff Terry Wagner says witnesses reported a white SUV was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and ran the stop sign at 27th and Arbor.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person dies in Monday night crash in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person has died in a Monday night car crash in Lancaster County. At approximately 7:31 p.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln Police Department and Raymond Fire and Rescue responded to the area of N. 27th St. and Arbor Rd. in reference to a single-vehicle accident.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Deadly Crash on Monday Evening Just North of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(July 4)(KOLN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash Monday evening on the northern edge of Lincoln city limits. LSO says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at 27th and Arbor Road. Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that a northbound SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at the intersection.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York man accused of meth delivery near Miller Park

YORK – Steven Lane, 56, of York, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine after a search warrant was issued for a house in York. His arraignment was set to be held this past week in the York County District Court, but it was postponed until later in July.
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Man identified in fatal North Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who was killed in a north Lincoln crash on Monday. Christopher Gardner, 33, of Lincoln sped through the stop sign at 27th Street and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m., Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Fatal Hit & Run Saturday Evening at 37th & O

A fatal crash just before 9:30 pm Saturday evening at 37th & O Street claimed the life of a 19-year-old Lincoln man. Lincoln Police investigators determined a gray Ford was traveling westbound on O Street when it crossed the center median and struck a gray Subaru traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. The collision pushed the Subaru into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.
klkntv.com

UPDATE: NE Task Force 1 say missing K9 officer has been found

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Task Force 1 says it's found it's K9 officer that's been missing since Monday. The unit says it's K9, Koda, had been missing since he jumped a fence while fireworks blasted off in the Hickman and Roca area during the July 4th festivities.
HICKMAN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Adams man draws probation, for driving combine, drunk

BEATRICE – A 33-year-old Adams man must serve a probation term after being convicted of third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol. He was operating a combine at the time. Jerrod Dorn was sentenced in Gage County District Court Wednesday morning, to a three-year term of probation….including a 60-day...
ADAMS, NE
