Mean Girls' Lindsay Lohan confirms marriage

I was so happy they asked Kim medcalf back as Sam - I always preferred her over Danniella Westbrook. But, for me, the writing is really off. Sam was always selfish, ditzy and unreliable. But she wouldn’t have put other people’s families and children in mortal danger. I don’t like the Sam/Sharon/kat plot - it’s boring, unlike their characters and I don’t buy Sam being hell bent on running the bar at any cost. The Mitchell thing was always ‘faaamily’ and she’s selling hers down the river. They should have based more of her return on making amends with Ricky and rejuvenating her existing ties with the other characters on the square. Also we have no explanation of what she’s been up to in the past few years.

