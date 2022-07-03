ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mean Girls' Lindsay Lohan confirms marriage

Cover picture for the articleMean Girls star Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to announce that she had secretly married fiance Bader Shammas. On Saturday (July 2), Lohan posted a photo with Shammas and shocked fans as she referred to him as her "husband". Alongside the photo of the pair, Lohan wrote: "I am...

