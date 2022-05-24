ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

LOST CAT: Near Lincoln Park – July 3, 2022 5:24 pm

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissing cat – long haired, black and white with a collar...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Park#Cat Rescue Adoption
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Thousands flee from Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia after two cops were shot just hours after mass shooting in Highland Park

Thousands of people were filmed fleeing in terror after gunfire rang out at a July 4 celebration and injured two cops, hours after a massacre in Chicago. Dramatic video footage showed panicking people running away from the Welcome America Festival event close to the Philadelphia Museum of Art after the shooting, which left two officers with minor injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Highland Park shooting - live: Police arrest person of interest Robert Crimo in July 4 parade massacre

At least six people have been killed and 30 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois, with the gunman still at large several hours on from the attack.Police named Robert E Crimo, 22, as a person of interest in the shooting and took him into custody after an hours-long manhunt around Highland Park.A gunman on a rooftop opened fire during a 4 July parade in the Chicago suburb, sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycle fleeing in terror, said the police.While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
MLB

Hendriks advocates for change after Highland Park parade shooting

CHICAGO – White Sox closer Liam Hendriks provided powerful, cogent thoughts after Monday morning’s tragic shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a Northern suburb of Chicago located 27 miles from the city, leaving at least six dead and 24 injured as of early Monday evening.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy