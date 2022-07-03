ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sunbreak expansion nearly doubles Monster Hunter Rise's Steam player record

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Monster Hunter Rise is probably 2022's sleeper title on PC. It racked up pretty big numbers, but releasing in mid-January and sharing its early-year release window with Elden Ring in February did it no favors. Well, it's asleep no more, as the release of the Sunbreak expansion has led Capcom's latest monster hunting title to nearly double its record concurrent player count on Steam, by SteamDB 's reckoning.

Peaking at about 134,000 concurrents a few days after launch in January, Monster Hunter Rise has now, uh, risen to a high of 231,360 this weekend as Sunbreak launches. On their respective launch days, Rise had a mere 90,000, while Rise had more than 194,000 on Sunbreak's launch day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzFJJ_0gTzlvBr00

(Image credit: SteamDB)

Sunbreak brings a whole boatload of new monsters to Rise, including one which our Wes Fenlon found to be a profound and targeted personal affront.

Rich Stanton quite liked Rise on release, and his Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak review continues our pretty positive sentiments on the game. "Monster Hunter Rise is as good as this series has ever been, and Sunbreak is much more of the same," he said, noting that "It's also a lot tougher, but that feels like the right call."

A call which I suspect very much resembles the hooting and hollering of a vast, angry ape.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Free Games For July Have Appeared Online

It’s that time of the month again: PlayStation Plus time. As of this week, the overhauled PlayStation Plus system has finally completed its rollout after landing in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With it, we all now have the choice to subscribe to either the Essential, Extra, or Premium...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Monster Hunter Rise#Rise
dotesports.com

Grand Theft Auto IV, Red Dead Redemption remasters reportedly abandoned

Rockstar Games’ planned remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption are no longer happening, according to an insider. Tez2, who has been known to report accurate information regarding Grand Theft Auto, tweeted that while the remasters seemed like they were progressing a few years ago, they were ultimately scrapped.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Capcom
ComicBook

Xbox Games with Gold Seemingly Ending Xbox 360 Releases This Year

A critical change concerning Xbox Live Gold and its free monthly games is supposedly happening later this year with news now circulating that Xbox will be dropping Xbox 360 games from its monthly releases starting in October. In emails shared online which were said to have been sent out to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, Microsoft said it had "reached the limit" of the ability to add Xbox 360 games to the catalog. Xbox 360 games already downloaded through Xbox Games with Gold up until October 2022 will still remain in players' libraries without issue, however.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Monster Hunter Rise wirebugs and how to use jewel lillies

Monster Hunter Rise wirebugs are a new mechanic for the series, giving you almost Spider-Man like potential to zip around. The increased movement is a God send for the aspiring hunter and obviously something you want to master to get around the environment and get an advantage in hunts. This...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy