Inside SoCal: 7/3 (previously aired 7/4/21)

 3 days ago

CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience on a recent flight has left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: Sneak preview of deals announced as early offers continue to land

Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just five days away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.The two-day sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in. With just days to go, Amazon has confirmed a series of sneak preview deals across categories including Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, gaming, and more that you can expect on the big day (more on that later). And in even better news, it has announced it will be doubling donations to your chosen charity through AmazonSmile for purchases made during the shopping bonanza. Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Read moreThe best early Amazon Prime Day deals this yearThe Prime Day deals to expect on home and kitchen goodsAmazon Prime Day tech deals 2022
INTERNET
CBS News

Key lime pie eating contest to highlight July 4 in Key West

KEY WEST - How fast can you eat an entire Key lime pie without using your hands?. Some 25 people will find out Monday afternoon when they compete in Key West's annual Key Lime Pie Eating Championship. Starring the Florida Keys' signature dessert, the quirky consumption challenge is a sweet...
KEY WEST, FL

