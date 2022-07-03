Inside SoCal: 7/3 (previously aired 7/4/21)

Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just five days away – taking place between 12 and 13 July.The two-day sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in. With just days to go, Amazon has confirmed a series of sneak preview deals across categories including Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, gaming, and more that you can expect on the big day (more on that later). And in even better news, it has announced it will be doubling donations to your chosen charity through AmazonSmile for purchases made during the shopping bonanza. Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Read moreThe best early Amazon Prime Day deals this yearThe Prime Day deals to expect on home and kitchen goodsAmazon Prime Day tech deals 2022

INTERNET ・ 15 MINUTES AGO