San Francisco, CA

Jordan Mason News

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndrafted rookies always face stiff challenges, but 49ers running back Jordan Mason...

Yardbarker

Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Mayfield should be able to win the starting job in Carolina if he can get up to speed with the offense. The Panthers obviously do not want to turn back to Sam Darnold after what happened last year, and rookie Matt Corral is not ready to start in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Best case for Buccaneers to sign Hall of Fame free agent

Without Rob Gronkowski for the full season and Chris Godwin for the start of the year, the Buccaneers are going to want to get busy in free agency. Rob Gronkowski has officially retired for the second time. Could he come back again to help the Buccaneers when they need it most? Seems likely. But expecting this all to be a ploy to get out of training camp and the preseason is silly.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Made A Shocking Claim About His Health

If Odell Beckham Jr. would have his way, he would like to be preparing for his ninth NFL season. Instead, he is set to miss most the 2022 campaign because of his ACL injury. He can’t do anything but go through the recovery process instead of participating in training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Braves receive great news surrounding Kenley Jansen’s return

Last week, Kenley Jansen was placed on the IL with an irregular heartbeat, but thankfully the issue doesn’t seem to be anything too severe. Jansen has dealt with an irregular heartbeat throughout his entire career and was even hospitalized as a precaution all the way back in 2011 when he was with the Dodgers. This isn’t his first rodeo, and he feels confident that he will be back on 7/12 when he is eligible to return to the active roster.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Trade: A Blessing in Disguise?

When the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders, it sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. Widely considered one of the top wide receivers in the league, the thought of trading him seemed unthinkable. Even Aaron Rodgers, who called Adams the best player he has ever shared the field with, seemed to be taken aback by the news.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Browns Get Fans Hyped For A Potentially Legendary Defensive Duo

The Cleveland Browns defense will give a lot of teams a hard time in 2022. Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team to re-establish a fierce pass rush with Myles Garrett. Those two players will also be their anchors in neutralizing the opponent’s run game. But if the other team...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Rookies#American Football#Jordan Mason News#Niners
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has strong words for Green Bay Packers wide receivers ahead of 2022 season

People say many things about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some good, some bad. There is a great deal of criticism and praise that is warranted. There is also a great deal that is not. One thing that is true, whether good or bad, is that he has notoriously high standards his wide receivers. Without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the Packers’ roster, the team will go into 2022 with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the only true experienced wide receivers. True, Sammy Watkins is now on the team. However, he has not played with Aaron Rodgers yet. The rest of the wide receiver room is made up of 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers and three rookie wide receivers. To them, Rodgers had a clear message: production is better than potential.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole shares one regret from time with Pittsburgh Pirates

Gerrit Cole had many great moments and some not-so-great moments during his five MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but one bad memory clearly stands out in his mind. Before his New York Yankees began their series against the Pirates on Tuesday, Cole was asked if he has any regrets from his time in Pittsburgh. He said he wishes he would have thrown a different pitch to Kyle Schwarber.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Eric Bledsoe to be waived by Blazers

Eric Bledsoe's 13th NBA season will not be played with the Portland Trail Blazers. According to The Athletic and ESPN, Bledsoe was informed he will be waived before his contract becomes guaranteed for the 2022-23 season, making the 32-year-old a free agent if he's not first claimed by another team.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

NFL Reminds Fans To Respect A Rising Steelers Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying under the radar and maybe that’s how they like it. They have built a solid defensive unit led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh also brought in Larry Ogunjobi on a one-year contract to beef up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
BOSTON, MA
Tampa Bay Times

NHL draft could include first Lightning first-round pick since 2019

TAMPA — The Lightning will have a first-round pick for the first time since 2019 when the NHL draft gets underway Thursday night in Montreal. If they don’t trade it, that is. It’s a rare luxury for a franchise that has had to hit successfully on lower-round picks...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Brett Favre Open To Broadcasting Role: Fans React

NFL legend Brett Favre could be the next big-name quarterback to join the broadcasting movement. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the Hall of Famer said he "would consider" taking a job in the broadcast booth calling NFL games. Favre said he'd be looking for a "great deal" with...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Reveals His Main Regret as Los Angeles Rams Coach

That is how Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay feels about his handling of the Matthew Stafford trade. In that agreement, Jared Goff, then Rams quarterback, was dealt to the Detroit Lions (along with picks) for Stafford. Sean McVay Has Regret Over How He Handled Jared Goff. McVay appeared...
NFL
Yardbarker

What you need to know about Philadelphia 76ers’ signing Trevelin Queen

While P.J. Tucker and Danuel House may be the more notable free-agent signings, they were not the only moves Daryl Morey made in free agency. Shortly following the flurry of moves that were announced as free agency tipped off, another addition by the Philadelphia 76ers occurred. The Sixers welcomed the reigning G-League MVP to the team by adding Trevelin Queen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

