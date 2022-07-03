ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War II

Local resident celebrates 100th birthday

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06l3X3_0gTzXJwV00

One local resident is ringing in his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Longtime Coachella Valley resident Mel barton is not asking for much for his 100th birthday.

"I just want to be happy. And just take life easy, that's all," said Barton.

Barton's official birthday is on July 5 but celebrated the amazing milestone Sunday morning with nearly 20 of his close friends and family. His three daughters organized a brunch in celebration of the amazing life he has lived.

"If you get to be 100, you get to be celebrated in my book. And he's quite somebody to be celebrated," said Barton's daughter Kim Phillips.

Barton has worn many hats throughout his life. Son, father, grandfather, husband, World War II veteran, and doctor just to name a few.

"Watching him be acknowledged for all that brings me a great deal of joy," said Phillips.

Barton said he had many priceless memories over the years. Some painful like remarrying and losing his wife, to experiencing the hardships of The Great Depression and World War II.

"I was there on D Day when all the planes went over and we sent our troops over there," said Barton. "I was one of the groups that sent planes over there. We lost about half of them."

Other memories of his are full of joy. Like going to school and becoming a podiatrist for almost 40 years. Also, meeting his significant other Lee Gabriel.

"Lee and I traveled a lot. We did how many cruises? About 29 cruises I think. Yeah, we've been around," said Barton.

Through the years, those close to him have recognized his enduring patience and kindness.

"Nothing upsets him since him and he finds a solution to all problems calmly and patiently," said his daughter Jo Eckert.

His grandson Jake Phillips has been taking every life lesson from his grandpa to heart.

"I love him, you know, he's just definitely always been there. It's like, a supporting role model for me, you know, shoulder to cry on," said Jake.

And Barton's secret to a long life:

"Be happy. Don't sweat the little things. Live life," said Barton.

The post Local resident celebrates 100th birthday appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Fourth of July weekend festivities throughout the Coachella Valley

Fourth of July Weekend is in full swing throughout the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs has events planned all throughout the weekend, leading up to the Fourth of July. The city originally planned a concert followed by a drone show in Downtown Park, but due to high winds the drone was postponed until September. People in The post Fourth of July weekend festivities throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Military Days' Open at the Palm Springs Tram

Early July 2022 has featured some June Gloom-style mornings in Southern California, but anyone who has experienced the final weeks of July around the region knows that much hotter days will certainly roll in soon. And where do we roll when those higher temperatures arise? Up the nearest mountain, if...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gene Autry Trail and East Vista Chino Reopened

Gene Autry Trail and East Vista Chino are back open after Palm Springs Police had it closed temporarily due to high wind blowing sand. Drivers are now able to drive through the area as weather calms down. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on when these roads will reopen. Be the first to The post Gene Autry Trail and East Vista Chino Reopened appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Holiday weekend travel in the Coachella Valley

Friday marks the start of Fourth of July weekend, and we're expected to see travel increase nationwide. A lot of people are traveling to Palm Springs specifically to enjoy their holiday weekend. Some people are opting to drive, while others are flying. Some passengers I spoke to tell me they already started to see the The post Holiday weekend travel in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
KESQ News Channel 3

Walter Clark Legal Group paying for rides during 4th of July weekend

The Walter Clark Legal Group is offering to pay for your ride this Fourth of July weekend to prevent impaired driving on our local roads From Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4, between the hours of 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., the Walter Clark Legal Group will reimburse drivers who take a taxi, Uber, The post Walter Clark Legal Group paying for rides during 4th of July weekend appeared first on KESQ.
Canyon News

Firework Shows Forced To Cancel Due To Investigation

SANTA MONICA—Multiple cities in Southern California have been forced to cancel their annual Fourth of July fireworks show due to a pending investigation into a Santa Monica based fireworks company led by the California State Marshal. Exposhows Fireworks Events had fraudulently contracted with about two dozen cities across the...
KESQ News Channel 3

If you light it, we’ll write it; Illegal firework usage in the Coachella Valley

The Riverside Sheriff Department said that they will go through the proper channels to determine if they can give us the information we need regarding the data usage of Illegal Firework in the Coachella Valley. Sergeant Edward Soto said, "The information you inquired of is not directly reported to the Media Information Bureau. For this The post If you light it, we’ll write it; Illegal firework usage in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the pronunciation of Camarillo. California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names […]
townandtourist.com

15 Best Beaches in Southern California for Families

Southern California is home to some of the most iconic west coast beaches in the United States. Movies and TV shows are often filmed on these beaches, so people all over the world know what they look like. Families planning a trip to Southern California may wonder which of these beaches to visit during their vacation.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Mystery illness running rampant through Inland Empire donkeys

Come to Reche Canyon and you’re likely to cross paths with a wild burro, hundreds of which roam parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. But recently, many have started showing troubling symptoms, including “bubbling mouth, bubbling noses and some respiratory illness,” said Chad Cheatam, vice president of Donkeyland, a nonprofit that offers sanctuary to the burros.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

1,800 lbs of illegal fireworks in the Coachella Valley seized during month-long operation

A law enforcement operation led to the seizure of approximately 1,800 pounds of illegal fireworks and an illegally carried handgun in the Coachella Valley. The operation spanned throughout the month of June leading up to the Fourth of July. Members of the Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), with the assistance of the Southern Coachella Valley The post 1,800 lbs of illegal fireworks in the Coachella Valley seized during month-long operation appeared first on KESQ.
Eater

West Hollywood and Palm Springs Extend Last Call for Alcohol to 4 A.M.

Legislation that permits seven California cities to extend nightlife operations to 4 a.m. has advanced in the state senate as of late June. Those cities include West Hollywood, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and Coachella. And on Monday, June 27, WeHo’s City Council followed up that approval by adding its own local measure in a 3-2 vote, making it possible to secure a cocktail beyond the traditional 2 a.m. in the standalone city in Los Angeles. The new laws have the potential to significantly shift California’s club and bar culture as Senate Bill 930 makes its final rounds in Sacramento.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert’s new food waste composting program starts July 1

There's a new law in California that will change how you throw out your trash – and it starts for some here in the valley Friday. In Palm Desert, the first phase of new composting rules are being rolled out ahead of a July 1 start date – bringing changes people's trash bins, and even The post Palm Desert’s new food waste composting program starts July 1 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
foxla.com

Southern California juvenile white sharks are 'hanging out' near beaches but not concerned about humans: study

Juvenile white sharks are "hanging out" near beaches in Southern California but are not necessarily interested with humans, says the researcher of a study published in June. A group of researchers from California State University, Long Beach and the University of Minnesota published the study in June, and one of their findings is that juvenile white sharks tend to spend long amounts of time along Southern California coastal beaches because there is more food and fewer predators.
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy