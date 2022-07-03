ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Essence Fest Eye Candy Round Up

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

Essence Fest is in full swing this year and all of our favorite celebrities are out and about enjoying the festivities. Held in New Orleans, the annual event brings out the best in music, fashion, television, film, books, and more all in honor of a celebration of Black excellence and a lot of fun.

While we’re certainly enjoying the panels and concerts happening all weekend long, we can’t help but to notice all of the eye candy that this event has brought out! From Method Man to Nas to Tank and everybody in between, check out our round up of all of the gorgeous Black men in attendance at the annual festival.

Essence Fest Eye Candy Round Up was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Method Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zv0mK_0gTzT1iA00

Method Man was in attendance of the annual event looking as handsome as ever in this blue fit.

2. Lance Gross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPvnA_0gTzT1iA00

One of our faves, Lance Gross, was also in the building showing off his glowing skin.

3. Rotimi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9SPF_0gTzT1iA00

Rotimi spoke at SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel broadcast live the event and had us swooning with his gorgeous smile.

4. Nas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaPQ9_0gTzT1iA00

Nas took to the stage to perform during the 2022 Essence Festival and swerved swag on a platter.

5. Michael Ealy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v95qw_0gTzT1iA00

Michael Ealy was also in the building and looked quite dapper as he posed for the cameras at the annual event.

6. Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Olely_0gTzT1iA00

Tank looked too cool as he showed off his gorgeous smile at the event.

7. Kofi Siriboe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xVy9_0gTzT1iA00

Kofi Siriboe’s smile had us all weak in the knees as he posed for the cameras at the annual festival.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talking With Tami

Ashanti Honored At ‘Black Excellence Brunch’ In New Orleans

The ESSENCE Festival edition of the iconic Black Excellence Brunch was held on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, and was sponsored by Hallmark and Cantu at the historic Treme Market Branch in New Orleans, La. The brunch honored the princess of Hip Hop & R&B, Ashanti. The Black Excellence Brunch is one of the most anticipated and exclusive brunches during the weekend of ESSENCE Festival. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic the private brunch came back to New Orleans with a bang! Notable guests in attendance included Jordin Sparks, Melinda Williams, Major, and others!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Edition took 'Every Little Step' to close the 2022 Essence Festival on a high note

The Essence Festival of Culture is culturally and commercially significant enough to spin off other, simultaneously events in New Orleans. One such piggybacking event during the 2022 Essence Fest was Sunday night’s 25th anniversary celebration of Wyclef Jean’s “The Carnival” album in the French Quarter at the Toulouse Theatre. Just as Wyclef did two nights earlier at the Essence Fest itself, he reunited with Lauryn Hill once again.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magic 95.5

The Best Moments From The 2022 Essence Festival

Although the 2022 Essence Festival is sadly coming to a close, we have a ton of memories to hold us over until next year’s extravaganza! Bringing out the best of Black excellence, this year’s Essence Festival was definitely one to remember, transforming New Orleans into an entertainment mecca with so many hot moments that we will be talking about for months to come.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
fox8live.com

After days of concerts & seminars, Essence Fest-goers begin heading home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While some Essence Festival-goers remain in town for the 4th of July celebration many others began heading home. And people who make their living shuttling passengers say the multi-day festival provided a huge boost to their business. Louis Armstrong International Airport was busy as thousands of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rene Cizio

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Smithonian

The Oldest Footage of New Orleans Has Been Found

After decades of searching for the footage, Arthur Hardy, the publisher of an annual New Orleans Mardi Gras guide, had nearly given up. He was looking for a film of the Mardi Gras parade from 1898 that was only rumored to exist, the New York Times’ Alex Traub writes. Numerous calls to experts and institutions like the Library of Congress and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had been unsuccessful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Method Man
Person
Lance Gross
Person
Nas
NOLA.com

A beloved French Quarter statue is back where she belongs, with marks of vandalism removed

The bronze statue of a languid young woman seated on the edge of a small fountain near Decatur Street, carted off after being vandalized nine months ago, has been bolted back in place. The graffiti and random decoration that marred the artwork expertly stripped away, “Michelle” is as bright and unblemished as the day she made her debut in 1984, much to the relief of those who hold her dear.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Candy#Television#Round Up#Localevent#Local Life#Siriusxm#Heart Soul Channel#Tank Tank
fox8live.com

FOX 8 bids farewell to Kim Holden

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thoughtful, kind, dependable, wise, loyal, dedicated, mentor, friend: all of these are words used to describe Kim Holden by her colleagues who have worked alongside her for years. After 34 years at FOX 8, Kim has decided to retire. Kim is a Louisiana girl through and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
fox8live.com

LSU sends offer to son of former New Orleans NBA favorite

COMPTON, Ca. (WVUE) - There’s a possibility that the son of a former New Orleans NBA great may become an LSU Tiger. LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon has given an offer to four-star recruit Andrej Stojakovic, according to a social media post from AAU team Compton Magic out of California.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Janitor accused of inappropriately touching teen girl at high school

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a high school custodian is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Deputies said Levan Harris, 40, of Hammond, is charged with sexual battery. Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said Tuesday that the man, who was previously assigned to...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy